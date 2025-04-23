SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Canada election 2025: Find your riding and local candidates

By Staff Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada election 2025: Comparing major party platforms'
Canada election 2025: Comparing major party platforms
Now that the Conservatives have released their costed election platform, Aaron McArthur compares it to the Liberal and NDP plans to see how they stack up against each other.
Ahead of the Canadian election on April 28, Global News has profiled all 343 ridings in the country so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates and see how your riding has voted in past elections.

Use the lookup tool below to find your federal riding before you head to the polls on April 28.

List of all federal ridings in the 2025 election

Jump to your region

Newfoundland and Labrador

Prince Edward Island

Nova Scotia

New Brunswick

Quebec

Ontario

Manitoba

Saskatchewan

Alberta

British Columbia

The Territories

