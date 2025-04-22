Canada election 2025: Whitby

See more sharing options

Whitby is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull who first took office in 2019. Turnbull collected 27,375 votes, winning 44.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Whitby in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Ryan Turnbull (Incumbent) Conservative: Steve Yamada NDP: Kevin Goswell Green: Andrew Di Lullo Centrist Party: Nouman Mian