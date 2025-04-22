SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election 2025: Whitby

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:25 pm
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Ryan Turnbull
    Ryan Turnbull
    Liberal
    Incumbent
  • Steve Yamada
    Steve Yamada
    Conservative
  • Kevin Goswell
    Kevin Goswell
    NDP
  • Andrew Di Lullo
    Andrew Di Lullo
    Green
  • Nouman Mian
    Nouman Mian
    Centrist Party
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Whitby is a federal riding located in Ontario.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull who first took office in 2019. Turnbull collected 27,375 votes, winning 44.11 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Whitby in Ontario during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Ryan Turnbull (Incumbent)

Conservative: Steve Yamada

NDP: Kevin Goswell

Green: Andrew Di Lullo

Centrist Party: Nouman Mian

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices