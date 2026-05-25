Halifax newborn death may lead to more ‘very serious charges,’ mother unresponsive: Crown

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Two people charged with concealing the body of a child and indignity to human remains appeared virtually in Halifax provincial court Monday.

Sukhpreet Singh, 23, and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, 26, are also charged with obstruction and obstruction of justice in the case.

The Crown is seeking a three-day adjournment because of the “potential for additional very serious charges under these circumstances.”

“The mother of the deceased newborn is currently in critical condition and unresponsive in the hospital,” Crown prosecutor Paul Carver said in court.

The charges stem from an urgent search and investigation over the weekend for a missing newborn baby, whose remains were eventually found in a wooded area in the Goodwood, N.S., area.

Halifax Regional Police said they were first called at around 9:40 p.m. Friday about a woman in life-threatening condition who “appeared to have just given birth.”

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Const. Martin Cromwell told reporters Monday that the initial call was made through 911, although he couldn’t say who made the call.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance from an apartment on Willett Street; however, the baby was not located.

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An extensive search was launched by police and Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue, who combed the area around the apartment building in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Police said remains were discovered on May 24 after an urgent search for a newborn baby. The search began after a woman who appeared to have just given birth arrived in hospital two days earlier and was in critical condition. Kendra Gannon/Global News

That search continued overnight and through Saturday.

On Sunday, police issued an update that “new information redirected the search” to the area of Prospect Road.

Four people, all known to the woman, were initially taken into custody for questioning. Halifax police said two were released and Singh and Kaur were charged.

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Singh is described as a “relative of the woman.”

“During the investigation process, we had four parties in custody,” Cromwell said. “During the interview process, officers learned of the second location.”

Police said remains were discovered at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area off Old Coach Road, which is about 10 kilometres from the initial search site.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. Cromwell said those results have not been made available yet, and it’s unclear whether the baby was born alive.

As of Monday, Cromwell said the woman’s condition is still very serious, and investigators haven’t been able to speak to her.

Police indicated over the weekend they believed the woman “experienced a medical emergency,” which Cromwell reiterated Monday.

“At this point, our investigators don’t believe that her condition is that of violence. She was brought in with a medical condition, medical circumstances,” Cromwell said.

“So again, we don’t believe that there was any violence that occurred at this time.”

As for whether further charges are coming, Cromwell said it depends on what evidence investigators find.

“The investigators at this point have laid the charges that they have laid due to the evidence that they have,” he said.

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“So it would be premature for me to speak on any additional charges or why certain charges weren’t laid.”