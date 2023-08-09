How you can find Global News

If you get Global News from Instagram or Facebook — that will be changing due to Meta’s decision to block Canadian news in response to new government legislation.
You can read our award-winning reporting by typing our URL (www.globalnews.ca) into your browser’s address bar.
And watch our 24/7 streaming channel on Globalnews.ca.
You can also bookmark Globalnews.ca to give yourself an easy, one-click solution to connecting with us.
And you can find our latest reporting on several social media platforms:
- X (formerly Twitter) and a full list of all of our X accounts here.
- Telegram
- YouTube
- TikTok
- Apple News (swipe left on your homescreen on your Apple device)
Get curated headlines daily in your email inbox with our daily and breaking news newsletters.
Get the latest weekly personal finance and health news with our weekly newsletters, Money 123 and Health IQ.
Watch our streaming channels on the Global TV app (on Google Play and Apple).
You can also watch Global News on Amazon Prime, Samsung, LG smart TVs, Roku, Pluto TV, Android TV, and Fire TV.
