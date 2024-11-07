Halifax school asked military to ditch the uniforms for Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

An elementary school in Halifax — home to Canada’s largest military base — is backing down on a request it made asking veterans and current Canadian Armed Forces members who might attend the school’s Remembrance Day services to ditch their military uniforms if they plan to attend.

The November newsletter from the Sackville Heights Elementary School cautions the school community that, “We recognize and celebrate the diverse makeup of our school community, and in being responsive to our students, we warmly invite any service members who would like to attend. To maintain a welcoming environment for all, we kindly request that service members wear civilian clothing.”

The Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia, campaigning in the midst of an election in that province, issued a statement Thursday evening condemning the request that service members should not wear their uniforms on Remembrance Day.

“In demanding that veterans and members of the Canadian Armed Forces not wear their uniforms while observing Remembrance Day, the leaders at this school are disgracing themselves while demeaning the people who protect our country,” PC Leader and incumbent Premier Tim Houston said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Seeing our service members in their uniforms is an essential part of Remembrance Day, it lets the rest of us know who to personally thank for their service. I call on Sackville Heights Elementary School to immediately reverse their shortsighted decision and welcome Veterans and service members in uniform,” Nova Scotia Liberal leader Zach Churchill said in a social media post.

Late Thursday, after campaigning politicians objected to the request, a spokesperson for the Halifax Centre for Education, Lindsey Bunin, said in an e-mailed statement that “the school had reconsidered their approach” and that “past and present service members … are welcome to wear their uniforms.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the government of Nova Scotia, the province is home to more than 40 per cent of Canada’s military assets mostly at the country’s largest military base, CFB Halifax, which is the headquarters for Maritime Forces Atlantic. Other major military installations include 12 Wing Shearwater in Halifax and CFB Greenwood in the Annapolis Valley. Many of those who serve at those bases likely make their home in Sacvkille, a suburban community north of Halifax.

“The school’s intention was to ensure that everyone taking part in the ceremony could feel comfortable,” Bunin said. “Like most [Halifax area] schools, Sackville Heights Elementary has a diverse student population, some of whom have come from countries experiencing conflict and have expressed discomfort with images of war, which includes those of individuals in military uniforms.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…