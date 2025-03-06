Canadian bakery’s ‘reverse tariff sale’ raises spirits in face of U.S spat

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadian businesses band together across the country to help consumers in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, one Halifax bakery is making a point to mark down its products in a “reverse tariff sale.”

The Great British Shop’s “yuge” — with a Y — savings event is a tongue-in-cheek way to keep things lighthearted in the face of the negative political climate.

“Canadians and Brits kind of share that history of humour, kind of resilience, so we just had a bit of fun with that,” said Aaron Armstrong, the shop’s owner.

“We’ve had kind of a great reaction for the last month of sales, and this isn’t going to be any different.”

All baked goods made in-house are 25 per cent off — and the proceeds will trickle down to Nova Scotian suppliers like Oulton’s Meats in Windsor, N.S., and Noggins Corner Farms in the valley.

“We’re proud of being local. It’s a great community to be a part of,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to another busy week here, and we’ve had to up our orders from Oulton’s so they’ll be happy. We’re happy and I’m happy.”

For customers, any breaks at the cash register are welcome.

“I think it’s great for the customers. Maybe it’ll hurt their business a bit while it’s on, but like a lot of people right now, I’m looking to buy anything that’s not from America,” said Steve Saunders.

