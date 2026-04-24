Federal government approves $4B natural gas pipeline expansion in B.C.

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The federal government has approved the Sunrise Expansion Program, a $4 billion project in British Columbia, energy and natural resources minister Tim Hodgson said Friday.

The project, proposed by Enbridge, is a 139-kilometre expansion of B.C.’s current natural gas pipeline network and will add up to 300 million cubic feet of liquified natural gas (LNG) capacity to the network, Hodgson said.

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The pipeline expansion project will go from Chetwynd, B.C. down to Vancouver, sending natural gas all the way down to the U.S. border and is estimated by the government to generate over $700 million in federal and provincial tax revenue.

It will be “first net-zero LNG facility in the world,” Hodgson said.

“This project will enable us to heat more homes, businesses, hospitals and schools while bolstering British Columbian industry, including for LNG, and creating thousands of jobs,” Hodgson said.

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“This is what being an energy superpower looks like,” he said.

Construction on the project is set to begin this summer, the ministry said.