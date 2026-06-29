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Crime

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Ottawa after 2 children found dead

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 2:36 pm
1 min read
Ottawa police say the murder-suicide investigation is complex and involves multiple scenes in eastern Ontario. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say the murder-suicide investigation is complex and involves multiple scenes in eastern Ontario. Sophall Duch / Global News
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Ottawa police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two young boys were found dead in a south Ottawa home on Monday and their father was found dead hours earlier in a vehicle fire in eastern Ontario.

Authorities say officers were called to a residence on Mandevilla Crescent at about 10 a.m. after receiving a request for a wellness check.

Police found two boys, aged seven and 12, dead.

The Ottawa Police Service homicide unit is leading the investigation. Authorities said next of kin notifications are underway and the identities of the children are not being released.

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Police said the investigation is complex and involves multiple scenes in eastern Ontario.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are assisting by securing two locations believed to be connected to the case: a business fire in Iroquois, Ont., earlier Monday, and a vehicle fire reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the Kemptville carpool lot near Highway 416 and Rideau River Road.

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Investigators said the body of an adult male was found in the burned vehicle. Police identified him as the children’s father.

Police said investigators are examining the deaths as a murder-suicide and are looking at the connections between the Ottawa homicide investigation and the death in eastern Ontario.

Authorities said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

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