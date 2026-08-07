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6 comments

  1. Jack Barton
    August 7, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    Who edits these articles? “military transports” no plural, you must be french. It suffices to say CC130 Hercules – it’s an aeroplane. We’re not from another planet. If you think your readers are that stupid, use aircraft (again no plural) “plane” is for children.
    I hope they closely inspect the spars – Australia & the Americans have lost Hercs to spar failures (the wing tearing away in flight).

  2. Evans
    August 7, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Sells? SELLS??? To fight forest fires on Crown Lands? The Federal Government should have gave them the planes.

  3. Jessica Mayfield
    August 7, 2026 at 3:20 pm

    A drop in the bucket for the large deficits Carney is racking up.

  4. Dee Ironside
    August 7, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    A good idea, I am sure the Liberals will back out or tack on unworkable condition like they must be wheelchair accessible. Etc, etc

  5. Ben
    August 7, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    Another thoughtful move by the Carney administration.

  6. Dave
    August 7, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Does that come with access to the Aviation Museum so they can scavenger for parts

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Canada

Ottawa sells 10 retired military planes to convert for aerial firefighting

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 2:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government selling 10 C-130A Hercules for conversion into aerial firefighting aircraft'
Federal government selling 10 C-130A Hercules for conversion into aerial firefighting aircraft
Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, announced Friday the federal government is selling 10 C-130A Hercules aircraft to Colson Aviation for conversion into aerial firefighting aircraft. Fuhr said each aircraft is expected to create aerospace jobs across B.C. while 'helping deliver aircraft that are urgently needed for aerial firefighting.'
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The federal government announced Friday it has “conditionally” sold 10 retired military planes to a B.C. aviation company that will convert the aircraft to fight wildfires across the country.

The announcement comes amid growing calls for Canada to update and expand its fleet of firefighting aircraft as it contends with another devastating wildfire season.

Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, said it will take Coulson Aviation in Port Alberni about 20,000 hours of labour to convert each CC-130H Hercules plane for aerial firefighting purposes.

That timeline means the first planes should be ready to re-enter service within 12 months, he told reporters in Abbotsford, B.C.

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“These Hercs will begin a second life in that role, in a new role that’s increasingly important to Canada and around the world,” he said.

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“That is something to clap about.”

The CC-130H Hercules has traditionally been used for military transports, evacuations from natural emergencies, including wildfires, as well as search and rescue operations.

They have been steadily replaced by Lockheed Martin’s more modern CC-130J-class Hercules planes.

The 10 CC-130H aircraft are part of a fleet of 12 that were retired by the Royal Canadian Air Force in January.

The remaining two will be displayed at bases and museums across Canada.

The sale remains conditional, pending the completion of contractual arrangements and applicable Transport Canada regulatory approvals.

The government did not release how much money the aircraft were sold for, with Fuhr saying it would be “inappropriate” to detail a commercial transaction.

In June, the Senate committee on agriculture and forestry released a report calling on the government to fund a new national fleet of modern firefighting aircraft, among 15 recommendations to improve wildfire response.

Ottawa announced in May it would lease 10 aircraft — four air tankers, one spotter plane and five heavy lift helicopters — for 150 days starting in June, but senators contended that wouldn’t be sufficient.

—With files from Global’s Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

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