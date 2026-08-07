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Crime

More than $4.5M worth of cocaine seized, 3 charged in Ontario drug bust

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 11:23 am
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Jason Franson/ The Canadian Press
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Three men have been charged after RCMP officers seized more than $4.5 million worth of cocaine in a major southern Ontario drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation uncovered what police allege was a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation across the Golden Horseshoe, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

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Police executed a search warrant at a Toronto condominium on July 8 that investigators allege was being used to store and prepare cocaine for distribution.

Two men were arrested inside the home, while a third man was arrested nearby, RCMP said.

Investigators also executed search warrants at several locations in Hamilton, where they seized about $165,000 in cash and jewelry believed to be proceeds of crime.

A 39-year-old and a 38-year-old, both from Hamilton, and a 41-year-old from Brantford have each been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

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