More than $4.5M worth of cocaine seized, 3 charged in Ontario drug bust

Three men have been charged after RCMP officers seized more than $4.5 million worth of cocaine in a major southern Ontario drug trafficking investigation.
The investigation uncovered what police allege was a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation across the Golden Horseshoe, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.
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Police executed a search warrant at a Toronto condominium on July 8 that investigators allege was being used to store and prepare cocaine for distribution.
Two men were arrested inside the home, while a third man was arrested nearby, RCMP said.
Investigators also executed search warrants at several locations in Hamilton, where they seized about $165,000 in cash and jewelry believed to be proceeds of crime.
A 39-year-old and a 38-year-old, both from Hamilton, and a 41-year-old from Brantford have each been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
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