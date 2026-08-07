More than $4.5M worth of cocaine seized, 3 charged in Ontario drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged after RCMP officers seized more than $4.5 million worth of cocaine in a major southern Ontario drug trafficking investigation.

The investigation uncovered what police allege was a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation across the Golden Horseshoe, the RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police executed a search warrant at a Toronto condominium on July 8 that investigators allege was being used to store and prepare cocaine for distribution.

Two men were arrested inside the home, while a third man was arrested nearby, RCMP said.

Investigators also executed search warrants at several locations in Hamilton, where they seized about $165,000 in cash and jewelry believed to be proceeds of crime.

A 39-year-old and a 38-year-old, both from Hamilton, and a 41-year-old from Brantford have each been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.