Person fatally shot during Brockville police search warrant: SIU

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a person was fatally shot during the execution of a search warrant in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit assisted the Brockville Police Service with executing a search warrant at a home at about 8 p.m. when officers discharged a firearm, police said in a release.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One person was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is now investigating the incident.

The OPP said it would not provide further information while the SIU investigation is underway.

Earlier Thursday, Brockville police asked the public to avoid the area of King Street West and Broad Street due to a large police presence.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no active threat to safety and additional information will be released at a later time,” the service said in a social media post.

Global News has reached out to the SIU for more information.

The investigation is ongoing.