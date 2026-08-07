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Person fatally shot during Brockville police search warrant: SIU

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 1:16 pm
1 min read
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. View image in full screen
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. Arlyn McAdorey/ Tje Canadian Press
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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a person was fatally shot during the execution of a search warrant in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and its East Region Tactics and Rescue Unit assisted the Brockville Police Service with executing a search warrant at a home at about 8 p.m. when officers discharged a firearm, police said in a release.

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One person was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is now investigating the incident.

The OPP said it would not provide further information while the SIU investigation is underway.

Earlier Thursday, Brockville police asked the public to avoid the area of King Street West and Broad Street due to a large police presence.

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“There is no active threat to safety and additional information will be released at a later time,” the service said in a social media post.

Global News has reached out to the SIU for more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

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