Did Canada add jobs in July? StatCan to release figures

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Statistics Canada is set to release its latest labour force survey for the month of July this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists predicts Canada added 15,000 jobs in the month, after gaining 18,200 in June.

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They expect the unemployment rate to remain the same at 6.5 per cent.

Economists have said the labour market appears to be stabilizing after the first quarter of the year brought a mild contraction and employers shed jobs.

The economy likely fared a lot better in the second quarter, with StatCan estimating real GDP grew 3.4 per cent on an annualized basis over the three-month period.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threats of 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian imports are casting fresh uncertainty over employers.