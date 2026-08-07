Did Canada add jobs in July? StatCan to release figures

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest labour force survey for the month of July this morning.
A Reuters poll of economists predicts Canada added 15,000 jobs in the month, after gaining 18,200 in June.
Get breaking National news
They expect the unemployment rate to remain the same at 6.5 per cent.
Economists have said the labour market appears to be stabilizing after the first quarter of the year brought a mild contraction and employers shed jobs.
- Labour Day block party planned for post-FIFA Granville pedestrian zone
- Addiction experts say recent flood of gambling ads a problem for some Albertans
- Will Canada get deal with U.S. before new tariffs? ‘We’ll see,’ says Carney
- Montreal-area home sales fall 10% in July amid ‘adjustment phase’: real estate board
The economy likely fared a lot better in the second quarter, with StatCan estimating real GDP grew 3.4 per cent on an annualized basis over the three-month period.
However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threats of 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian imports are casting fresh uncertainty over employers.
Write a comment