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7 comments

  1. Ben
    July 10, 2026 at 9:55 am

    @James agreed that we have an unemployment problem and our productivity growth is abysmal compared to other countries. Part of the unemployment is due to tariffs, and part is due to the lack of uniformity in regulation across Provinces. The other part is a lack of competition in key sectors like banking and telecoms IMHO.

  2. Marilyn Gladu
    July 10, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Carney just posted a surplus too.
    Cons will be mad.
    All these trade deals!
    A FIFTH Con MP just started working for Carney. lol….

  3. James
    July 10, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Ben, we have the second highest unemployment rate in the g7 , no spin needed

  4. Anonymous
    July 10, 2026 at 9:33 am

    @Dennis: Sure it is. LOL.
    What’s PP doing wearing a Liberace costume? Lethbridge Liberace?.

  5. Ben
    July 10, 2026 at 9:31 am

    Note that the monthly employment and unemployment numbers reported are seasonally adjusted.

  6. Dennis Brady
    July 10, 2026 at 9:25 am

    If youre only generating 18k jobs in the summer months your economy is effectively negative

  7. Ben
    July 10, 2026 at 9:06 am

    One wonders what negative spin Team USA Poilievre and the conservatives will put on this.

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Economy

Unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in June with 18K new jobs, says StatCan

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2026 8:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Young people struggling to find jobs in Saskatchewan and across Canada'
Young people struggling to find jobs in Saskatchewan and across Canada
The struggle for young people entering the job market continue. Economist Brendon Bernard provides his insight on the potential causes.
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Statistics Canada says the economy continued to add jobs in June with a gain of 18,000 positions.

That was enough to push the unemployment rate down a tenth of a point to 6.5 per cent.

The agency says youth saw a better start to the summer job market this year compared with 2025 amid a gain of 33,000 positions for workers aged 15 to 24.

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Click to play video: 'Young people struggling to find jobs in Saskatchewan and across Canada'
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Job growth was primarily in part-time work last month and led by the wholesale and retail trade industry and the food and accommodation sector.

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Manufacturing, meanwhile, led losses and is down some 61,000 jobs since a recent peak in January 2025 as U.S. tariffs continue to weigh on the industry.

The June jobs report will be the Bank of Canada’s last major look at the state of the economy before making its next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

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