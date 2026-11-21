Send this page to someone via email

College and university students are gathering in Montreal on Saturday to discuss and vote on the possibility of launching an indefinite general strike during their winter semester.

Students are set to vote on the strike after a general assembly that began in the early afternoon at the Université du Québec à Montréal.

“The general assembly aims to organize the next steps in the struggle, to see what the students want to do, and whether we are moving toward an indefinite general strike,” Elki Mercier, coordinator for the student union coalition organizing the strike, told media before the assembly.

The results of the vote will not be announced until a press conference on Monday morning, said members of the coalition — the Coalition de résistance pour l’unité étudiante syndicale.

Several thousand post-secondary students across Quebec were on strike from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13 to demand reform of student financial aid and increased funding for institutions of higher education.

Story continues below advertisement

“Students are truly fed up with being poor, with seeing their facilities deteriorate day by day, and with seeing their professors forced to leave due to a lack of funding,” said Naïma Le Nédic, head of internal relations at the coalition.

“We’re seeing widespread frustration, and it’s clear that the only solution right now is an indefinite general strike,” she added.

4:18 Youth mobilize across Europe to protest cost of living, military spending

Mercier said it is difficult to balance school and life, giving the example of students having to juggle their jobs with classes that end at 11 p.m.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There are many people who, because of the cost of living and the conditions under which we’re studying right now, are choosing not to pursue higher education, and that’s one of the things we’re speaking out against,” she said.

The rising discontent among Quebec students coincides with a global movement that has been particularly widespread in France for several weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re part of a very similar context — a neo-liberal context that prioritizes profit over people’s health,” said Le Nédic.

While visiting Montreal on Friday, newly elected Quebec Minister of Higher Education Elsie Lefebvre asked the students for a little patience.

“We have commitments that align with their demands, particularly on funding for internships; we want to review financial aid; and we also have announcements that will be made, namely on student housing,” she told media.

“So I’m asking them to be patient. We’re going to work with them; my door is open for them to meet with me,” she added, noting that she has already met with some student associations since taking office.

1:58 Montrealers rally to support ongoing student protests in France

Her response does not satisfy some students, who argued that the time for waiting is over.

Story continues below advertisement

“For 40 years, we’ve been told that there will be reforms, that there will be improvements. The time for patience is over; we must act, and we must act now,” said Mercier.

“Right now, this is not the time for patience. Students are struggling financially now; students want to pursue their studies now,” she added.