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Facing mounting pressure over a growing private career college loan scandal, the Ford government is moving to shield itself from lawsuits tied to its decision to freeze student funding over fraud allegations.

The province has introduced an indemnity clause, folded into Bill 148, to modify existing career college legislation.

If passed, the new legislation will completely eliminate the right to sue the Ontario government including its ministers and other officials, for financial damages, negligence or other civil claims stemming from any specific regulations the Ford government passes.

“We’re holding these institutions accountable,” said Nolan Quinn, the colleges and universities minister, in the legislature Tuesday. “These are very serious criminal allegations and that is why we had to put a (Ontario Student Assistance Program) pause because one dollar going out towards fraudulent use is one dollar too many,” he said.

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NDP Leader Marit Stiles fired back, stating that Quinn “didn’t do his job.”

“Now they’re trying to pass legislation to protect themselves from lawsuits. And it’s retroactive, so shame on you,” she said.

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“To all of the students and the families that are watching this today, let me tell you this government cares more about protecting themselves in court over a mess that they made, than they do about your future,” she said.

2:02 Online petitions ask Ontario to restore OSAP for private college students

The Ford government is currently cracking down on private career colleges over alleged student loan fraud. In October, the government implemented a sweeping student loan freeze across all 242 private career colleges as it said it was investigating “serious concerns” raised by the federal government, advocacy groups and internal audits and inspections.

The province has said it’s examining allegations of third parties completing student coursework within minutes, thousands of OSAP applications submitted from the same IP addresses and students who could not identify their school, program or courses.

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But the blanket OSAP freeze has meant many students are now struggling to pay for rent, food and childcare costs. Many report having to drop out of their programs.

The indemnity clause would specifically bar anyone from suing the province for financial damages resulting from fraud investigations, school registration revocations or any decisions on the student Training Completion Assurance Fund, which is a provincial program that protects students enrolled in registered private career colleges if their institution closes unexpectedly.

Several career colleges have said they are now in a financial freefall and are having to lay off staff for the first time due to the OSAP freeze.

Interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser called the proposed indemnity legislation “window dressing.”

“This government is always doing something to protect itself rather than protect Ontarians. They’re covering their asses,” he told reporters Tuesday.

“If you can take money away from people that you’ve committed to, like they did with all these students, all these moms and dads, then you can do what they’re doing in that bill with the same powers that you have,” he said.

“They just need to come clean.”