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As budget talks continue at Calgary city hall, a number of community organizations are calling on council to restore mental-health funding after the recent elimination of a city initiative.

The funding under the city’s Mental Health and Addictions Strategy is set to end on Dec. 31, after city council decided to discontinue the investment as part of the city’s operating budget.

The initiative, which has been in place since 2022, allocated funds to various community organizations for programs to address issues related to mental health, addictions and public safety.

As a result of the funding cut, The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) said it was forced to eliminate five of its six mental-health programs and layoff 25 staff this week.

Despite losing her job as a program support worker at TIES, Dena Farivar went to city hall Wednesday to urge city council to restore the funding as part of its proposed four-year budget.

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“I’m trying to fight for our department and more, so I’m trying to fight for the people and the programs that we’re losing because it’s just so important to Calgarians,” she told Global News.

The programs TIES was forced to cut included Healthy Minds, which provided multicultural mental health intervention, as well as the LACE program, which helped address issues that impeded newcomers from working on their mental health and wellness needs.

Those programs received a total of $418,000 in city funding this year.

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Farivar, a daughter of Iranian immigrants, said the programs were a preventative measure to help newcomers avoid crisis, which can result in a police response.

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“This is going to affect people — whether it’s a month from now, a week from now, or years from now,” she said.

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“Sometimes people can’t even communicate with a police officer or communicate with the services that they need help with.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Sometimes people can't even communicate with a police officer or communicate with the services that they need help with."

Other organizations, like the Alex Community Health Centre, said it is losing $356,000, which funded its youth mental health clinicians.

“Calgarians do want a city that’s safe, we want it healthy, we want it resilient and achieving that vision requires more than emergency services,” said Joy Bowen-Eyre, the CEO of the Alex.

“It requires sustained investment in community-based mental health supports that prevent the crisis before they happen.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It requires sustained investment in community-based mental health supports that prevent the crisis before they happen."

In a statement to Global News, a city spokesperson said the City of Calgary “recognizes the effect this funding change will have on community organizations.”

“The City will continue to work with community partners and support prevention and coordinated community responses through existing service-delivery partnerships, funding programs, bylaw development and Safer Together’s priorities and collaborative actions,” the statement said.

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Although it’s not a replacement for the Mental Health and Addictions Strategy, Safer Together is the city’s new plan to address the root causes of crime and the local impacts of mental health, addictions, homelessness and social disorder.

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The proposed four-year budget includes $23 million in ongoing funding and $14 million in one-time funding to help implement the plan citywide.

According to the city, it’s role focuses on local prevention, coordination and community impacts, while health care and addiction treatment remain primarily a provincial responsibility.

“It’s a very live debate for us, about what council’s role should be around community mental health and addiction,” Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas told reporters.

“It is so much more fiscally responsible, fiscally conservative, to attack the root causes of these issues.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It is so much more fiscally responsible, fiscally conservative, to attack the root causes of these issues."

View image in full screen Calgary’s proposed four-year budget doesn’t continue mental health funding for community groups, which has forced some organizations to eliminate programs and staff. Global News

However, Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean has questioned the Safer Together plan and the proposed funding included for it in the budget.

“It’s $20-30 million and nobody can give me an answer of what does Safer Together do,” he told reporters. “Sounds like bureaucracy, overlap — it should be cut. That’s a whole point off your tax rate.”

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Despite the change in mental-health funding, Bowen-Eyre said the Alex Community Health Centre supports implementation of the Safer Together plan.

“It’s talking about safety and it’s talking about wellbeing, and those two things must go hand in hand,” she said.

The Calgary Alliance for the Common Good, meanwhile, is calling on city council to include $9 million in next year’s budget for community-led mental health programs.

Amber Rehman, the group’s mental health co-chair, argued that funding would result in 81 cents monthly for local taxpayers, while crisis response is more expensive for city services.

“Crime stopping is not preventative, it’s responsive,” she said. “We want to be preventative in mental health, mental wellbeing and belonging.”