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Saskatoon city councillors have approved next year’s budget, raising property taxes by 5.26 per cent.

This tax hike would cost the average resident with a $394,200 assessed home $133.21 more per year or $11.10 per month.

Walking into talks Monday, councillors stared down a property tax hike of 5.45 per cent, or around $1.19 million in savings compared to the amount previously approved during last year’s multi-year budget talks.

Councillors unanimously approved cost-saving measures recommended by the administration, including adjusting the city’s assessment growth estimates by just over $2-million and revising the expected revenue and expenditures for operating the organics processing facility to reflect a later-than-anticipated opening next year.

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Councillors also adjusted the budget to reflect lower-than-anticipated municipal revenue sharing from the provincial government, costing the city $2.2 million more, and budgeting an additional $610,000 for higher-than-expected encampment clearing costs.

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Councillors discussed at length a program that would bring two full-time washroom monitors to the facility near the Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan, which recorded 5,571.5 hours of closure due to vandalism-related maintenance and repairs between January 1 and June 30, according to the city.

The North Kiwanis Memorial Park washroom already has year-round on-site monitoring, which the administration reports has successfully reduced vandalism and maintained operating hours, keeping it open 99.8 per cent of the time.

Councillors approved a motion raised by Coun. Jeffries that would see $75,000 in funding from a reserve dedicated to capital projects for a pilot project exploring technological solutions to potentially reduce reliance on full-time washroom staffing in the future.

Councillors also approved an additional $150,000 from this same reserve to reduce the costs on the city’s operating budget that would otherwise cost $245,000.

More to come.