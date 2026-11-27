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The employer of a nurse who Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says has been told her contract won’t be renewed over a photo with him says the allegations are false.

Calian Health has issued an email statement after being asked for comment by The Canadian Press on Wednesday when Poilievre raised the issue in the House of Commons.

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Poilievre said his parliamentary privilege was being violated when he said a nurse was told she might lose her job after she was photographed speaking with him in the aftermath of the tragic fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

The October fire killed five soldiers and left dozens injured during a training exercise at the base, which is in Poilievre’s Alberta riding.

The Calian Health statement says the company has started a “full-scale investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident” while the nurse remains employed.

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Defence Minister David McGuinty said Thursday during a committee appearance he is looking into the matter too, as constituents should always feel free to speak with their MP and vice versa.

— With files from Catherine Morrison