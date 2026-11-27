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NB Power has announced that a pilot program launched last year, which offered more leniency for vulnerable populations who have difficulty paying their bills, will continue this winter.

The utility operator said there will be a moratorium on power disconnections from Dec. 1 to March 31, 2027 for eligible customers.

The policy was recommended by the province’s Vulnerable Populations Committee.

“Disconnecting for non-payment is absolutely our last resort. We’re working with our customers,” said Nicole Poirier, NB Power’s vice-president of customer and strategy.

Residents will qualify if they meet one of the following criteria:

are 70 years of age or older

have a confirmed medical requirement for electrically powered equipment and are designated as a priority customer

report an annual household income below $70,000

Poirier said in the first year of the pilot, there were over 8,000 customers that fell into those categories.

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“There were about 454 that were considered at risk for disconnection for nonpayment,” she said.

“So we continue to work with those customers and obviously not all of those would have been disconnected. But there were a number that disconnected and we continued to work with them to try and establish arrangements.”

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Ability New Brunswick, a non-profit organization, said the moratorium puts stronger language behind the commitment NB Power has previously made.

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“They have been working for a long time to make sure that those who are most vulnerable, including those that need power for medical equipment, oxygen equipment, that their power stays on. So we are pleased to see that they are continuing to do that,” said executive director Haley Flaro

As for the greater issue of affordability in the province, advocates say more collaboration between government and agencies is needed.

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“There needs to be a better look at energy poverty in New Brunswick, because when people are choosing to pay the power bill or eat, that’s a really big issue,” said Flaro.

Marcel LeBrun, founder of 12 Neighbours — a non-profit that focuses on reducing homelessness and poverty — said daily decisions can become a struggle.

“Every day, you’re making a decision. Today am I putting gas in my car, paying my power bill or buying food? You have to make these trade-offs that are just not reasonable trade-offs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Poirier said a review after the moratorium’s first year found customers continued to struggle with outstanding balances even when the program ended.

“Customers that fell under the criteria of household income below $70,000, they had approximately $2.7 million in total arrears at the time,” she said.

“When I say arrears, it means unpaid balances that can either be 30 days, 60 days, or 90 days or above. So our total arrears for the company is about $27 million for all of our customers.”

Customers protected by the moratorium are still responsible for their electricity bills and are encouraged to continue to make payments throughout the winter, according to NB Power.

Anyone with difficulty paying their bills is encouraged to call NB Power to discuss other assistance options and payment arrangements.