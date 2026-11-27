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Halifax’s so-called Mary Queen of Socks is facing a tough decision after regulators put a stop to her fundraising campaign.

Mary Crosby has been ordered by the Department of Service Nova Scotia to cease her 50/50 draw that raises funds to help shelters provide socks for those in need.

“I was crushed,” she said.

Crosby has been working hard to meet her goal of 25,000 socks collected for shelters across Nova Scotia.

She said it’s to ensure people in the community have clean, warm, and dry pairs of socks on their feet.

“It’s such a good cause, such a needed cause,” she said, adding that the need has grown each year in the community.

5:48 Socks for Shelters

Crosby knits some of the socks herself, but the vast majority of the socks are purchased. To help buy them, she has been running a 50/50 draw from her Facebook page ‘Socks for Shelters,’ for the past year and a half.

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The money has helped her buy at least 10,000 pairs of socks.

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But on Wednesday evening, she said she received devastating news from a compliance officer with the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Service Nova Scotia.

She was told to cease operations immediately.

“I didn’t even know. I honestly didn’t know you couldn’t have these [types of raffles] because I see so many of them,” she said.

“Now, 10,000 pairs were at least purchased with the 50/50 money. Enough said. If we lose that, that’s a huge, devastating loss to us.”

1:52 Nova Scotia woman hoping to donate thousands of socks to HRM shelters

Susan McKeage, a spokesperson for Service Nova Scotia, said the department appreciates the work Socks for Shelters is doing and understands “how disappointing it can be to learn that a well-intentioned fundraiser may not meet provincial gaming requirements.”

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“At the same time, 50/50 draws are regulated gaming activities. Provincial requirements must be in accordance with the federal laws that permit the legalization of gambling in Canada,” the department said in its statement.

“They are in place to ensure lotteries are conducted fairly and transparently and that funds raised are used for their intended community or charitable purpose.”

Organizations that don’t qualify for gaming licences could have other options, including being listed on a charitable lottery licence held by the organization they are helping.

That’s a path Crosby could very well take.

Cherry Laxton, COO of Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, which has accepted tens of thousands of socks from Crosby, says the organization is more than happy to help Crosby if she needs it.

“We would absolutely love to be able to collaborate with her to find some way around this,” said Laxton.

Crosby said she doesn’t know how next year’s Socks for Shelters campaign will work without the 50/50 draw, but she’s optimistic.

She said the province has contacted her and is committed to coming up with a solution with her.