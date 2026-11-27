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The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame has opened its doors to the public for the first time in six years after an extensive renovation project and staff say they’re excited to showcase the province’s rich sporting history again.

“It’s a little surreal, to be honest with you,” said vice-president Shane Mailman, who has been with the hall of fame for three decades.

The rebuild project for the hall of fame, which is located inside Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax, came with a $6.5 million price tag.

The organization began renovations after the museum shut down during the pandemic. When rising costs forced delays, Mailman says his team stayed on task.

“For a small staff of four people, there were times where we probably thought we were in over our heads,” he said.

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“But we stood, we stuck together the whole time and you know, six years later, we opened our doors again.”

The improvements include a larger exhibition space and an interactive inductee gallery where visitors can search for athletes by name, town, or sport.

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“We have a lot more space to put things on display, to have a full-size theatre for presentations and events,” said Katie Tanner, communications manager for the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame.

“And we actually have our artifact collection entirely on site for the first time. So all of our 8,000-plus artifacts are safely stored here.”

One of those artifacts is Sidney Crosby’s infamous dryer, which suffered a few dents from his time shooting a few pucks in the basement of his Cole Harbour home.

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The museum also includes a “Where We All Can Play” section, which celebrates the province’s athletic diversity.

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“We have our Women on Top of the World exhibit, African Nova Scotians of Excellence, (and) an exhibit honouring the North American Indigenous games being held here in 2023,” said Tanner.

Inductee Mark Smith, a softball legend, says he hopes the museum will inspire the next generation of athletes.

“I would like to think what it says to those young boys and girls is that I too can be recognized in this way if I work hard,” he said.

For first-time visitors like Killian Powers, there was a lot to take in.

“Canadian sport has been shaped by several Nova Scotians. It’s been very cool to learn about that,” said Powers.

The renovation project received funding from all levels of government.

Mailman says he hopes the project will highlight Nova Scotian achievements for years to come.

“Sport has an amazing power to motivate and inspire people, especially the youth of today,” he said.

“(We’re) very dedicated to young people and showing the sense of possibility — that even though we’re from this small province, that anything is possible because (these athletes have) done it, so the youth can do too.”