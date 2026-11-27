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As Canada’s largest and most lucrative lobster fishery prepares to open Monday, there are indications some lobster fishers in southwestern Nova Scotia are still scrambling to find buyers for their catch.

Earlier this month, four organizations representing commercial lobster harvesters sent an urgent letter to federal and provincial fisheries officials saying the economic outlook for the season was looking grim. They said both levels of government should explore the possibility of offering financial relief to affected fishers.

There’s plenty of money at stake.

Lobster was Nova Scotia’s largest seafood export in 2025, generating more than $1.1 billion in revenue, accounting for just over half of the province’s seafood export value, according to provincial figures released Friday.

“We have very serious reservations about the circumstances facing our commercial fishing captains, crew members, their families and the coastal communities whose economic well-being depends so heavily on this fishery,” the industry group said in its letter.

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“Our concerns extend well beyond the uncertainty normally associated with the start of a fishing season.”

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The problem, they said, is that some lobster buyers and processors have reduced or eliminated their plans to buy lobster this season, forcing some fishing boat captains to find new buyers at the last minute.

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Stewart Lamont, managing director of Tangier Lobster Company Ltd., said the financial capacity of on-shore buyers has been diminished by a number of factors during the past two seasons.

Among other things, the quality of the lobsters landed was generally poor. Too many of them had soft shells and a low meat yield, making them less valuable to buyers.

“That has happened two years in a row, from November through March,” said Lamont, who has been shipping live lobsters around the world for 40 years. “Once could be an outlier. Twice begins to look like a trend, and so everybody is very nervous.”

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As well, the global affordability crisis has stunted sales of lobster, widely considered a luxury good, Lamont said. As a result, commercial banks have tightened some lines of credit used by Nova Scotia buyers, limiting their financial capacity.

“The collective financial position of the industry has been diminished,” Lamont said.

“Our backers – commercial banks – have not been pleased or impressed by the financial return in the industry over the last three to five years … I’m amazed that the industry has held its model together to the extent it has.”

Nova Scotia’s Fisheries Department issued a statement Friday saying it was aware of harvesters’ concerns about buying capacity.

“We are in active discussions with the federal government and industry to understand their concerns and will continue to monitor them as the season unfolds,” the department said.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said that while oversight of buying and processing falls under the purview of the province, the federal government recently announced a fund for supporting buyers and processors.

Kris Vascotto, executive director of the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance, said that as of Thursday, he was not aware of any fishing boat captains who had no place to sell their lobsters.

“There really are no boats without homes right now,” said Vascotto, whose industry group represents more than 200 land-based seafood buyers and processors. “What was presented in that letter (from the commercial fishing groups) may not reflect the reality of the season.”

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In response, Lamont said the situation remains fluid.

“I was told … there remain 100 boats, give or take, who have fishermen without a home for their product,” he said Thursday. “Those fishermen are scrambling.”

Still, Vascotto said there are reasons for the lobster industry to feel optimistic about the coming season.

While he admitted that recent biological testing points to another year of lobsters with soft shells containing little meat, he said increased landings from other lobster fishing areas suggest a better season ahead.

“The shell conditions seem to be in fairly good shape,” Vascotto said. “The meat content and the meat yield seems to be pretty good shape.”

In all, Nova Scotia is expected to ship about 10-million pounds of live lobster during the month of December, he said, adding that almost half is expected to head to the United States and one-third to China. The rest will go to the European Union, Japan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Though tariffs imposed by China were lifted in March, Vascotto said it will take time for Canadian lobster to regain its previous share of the market.

As for the United States, he said Americans are still feeling the pinch from rising prices.

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“There’s more concern about buying eggs, milk and bread than a premium product like lobster.”

In Nova Scotia, more than 1,000 boats are expected to drop their traps in Lobster Fishing Areas 33 and 34 on Monday morning. The annual event is known as Dumping Day. But it could be delayed if the weather is rough.

“Fishing has helped shape Nova Scotia for generations, and our lobster fishery is a huge part of who we are,” provincial Fisheries Minister Kent Smith said in a statement.

“To everyone heading out on the water, I wish you a good season and a safe return home.”