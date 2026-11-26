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Used cars may be getting more affordable in Canada, recent reports show, while potential buyers may be holding back amid cost-of-living challenges, higher gas prices, and rising inflation and borrowing costs.

Reports show that although comparable used vehicles are getting cheaper, consumers aren’t feeling much relief amid weaker transactions and higher financing costs.

A new report released Wednesday from Clutch, a Canadian used-car buying platform, shows the average price for all used vehicles in Canada in October was $33,920, down 0.3 per cent from a year earlier.

But when doing an apples-to-apples comparison of individual vehicles by model year and mileage, the average price is two per cent less, or about $630, and 11 out of 12 of the top-selling used vehicles in Canada cost comparably less than a year ago.

In some cases, vehicles were thousands of dollars cheaper.

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For example, a used Nissan Rogue cost about $2,600 less last month than one of the same age and mileage a year earlier, while the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 saw declines of around $2,200 and $1,900 respectively.

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Clutch says one of the main reasons for these comparable price drops is an increase in supply that’s been happening for several months as demand has remained relatively stable.

“After the pandemic, you saw a lot of production come back online, and a lot of those cars are now coming to market in the used market,” says Clutch CEO Dan Park.

“Nissan sold [in Canada] about 20,000 new Rogues in 2022, and then more every year after that, and so that ended up being about 36,000 in 2025.”

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About a quarter of all used Nissan Rogues sold on Clutch so far this year were a 2023 model year, about double the rate from last year, Park says.

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But just because some of these used vehicles may be comparably cheaper to buy doesn’t necessarily mean most Canadians can afford them or are ready to buy.

AutoTrader released its Q3 price index on Nov. 10, which included the results of a survey conducted in September.

Among nearly 1,200 Canadian participants, roughly half (48 per cent) said they were postponing the purchase or lease of a vehicle.

However, about two-thirds (65 per cent) said they still planned to buy within 12 months.

Another report from Carfax, released last month, showed used vehicle inventory levels increased to 228,788 in August. This is the highest level recorded since the start of the year, and up nearly 19 per cent compared to July.

At the same time, the number of used vehicle transactions in August fell nearly seven per cent month-over-month, and 6.6 per cent compared to a year earlier.

Carfax said this signals “softer demand as affordability challenges and economic uncertainty weigh on Canadian consumers.”

Financing a vehicle, whether used or new, is also getting more expensive as the Bank of Canada raises borrowing rates.

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According to the Clutch report, the hike in October means a vehicle loan of $29,500 over a six-year term could cost about $255 more. That increase is poised to double as early as next month if the central bank hikes rates another 0.25 percentage points, which many economists now expect.

That rate hike could be coming as financing a vehicle is already getting more expensive in Canada, according to AutoTrader.

Used vehicle monthly payments are currently averaging $638, up 1.8 per cent from last year, AutoTrader added.

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Despite economic uncertainty and affordability pressures, the numbers show that, at least for now, the used car market is stabilizing, Park says.

“Things are certainly more expensive. Thankfully, you’ve seen fuel prices come down, which is making car ownership a little bit more affordable for those that have gas-powered vehicles,” he adds.

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“I think what you’re seeing is stability and we’ve seen stability in prices over the last 18 months and the stability in price certainly helps allow people to make a more confident decision.”

Things could change with the trade war, and how tariffs could result in higher prices for new vehicles in Canada.

Higher prices for newer vehicles could result in more demand for comparably cheaper options on the used market.

“Given the relative stability of both the new- and used vehicle markets, there hasn’t been a material change in vehicle prices. As seen during the pandemic and last year’s tariff period, shifts in the new-car market tend to affect used vehicle prices more rapidly and significantly,” AutoTrader said in its report.

“If trade uncertainty persists, which seems to be the case at the time of writing, used vehicle prices could face some pressure closer to the tariff deadline in January.”