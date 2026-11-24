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A growing number of Canadians are falling behind on their monthly mortgage payments with mortgage delinquencies hitting a 13-year high, a new report from Equifax Canada shows.

The proportion of mortgage balances that were overdue for more than 90 days in July, August, and September rose to 0.32 per cent – a 31 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

This is the highest level that Equifax has recorded since it started tracking Canadian mortgage delinquencies in 2013.

The financial stress is concentrated in Ontario and British Columbia, with the two provinces accounting for 91 per cent of the annual growth in severely delinquent mortgage accounts.

“Mortgage delinquencies have been climbing for four years, and Ontario and B.C. continue to drive much of that increase,” said Rebecca Oakes, vice-president of advanced analytics at Equifax Canada.

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Tuesday’s Equifax report also showed that Canada’s consumer debt reached $2.74 trillion in the third quarter of the year, up 4.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

Negative equity

Many Canadians also own “negative equity” in their home, meaning they owe the bank more than their house is worth.

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Ontario accounts for an estimated 70 per cent of mortgages in negative equity, representing five per cent of total mortgages in the province, compared with 1.85 per cent in British Columbia and 1.10 per cent in Quebec.

Condo owners and recent homebuyers were most at risk of negative equity, with about 7.2 per cent of condominium mortgages likely in negative equity. That risk was at 8.4 per cent for those who bought near the market peak of 2022.

In Ontario, nearly one in four mortgages held by younger Canadians between the ages of 26 and 35 are now thought to be in negative equity.

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The figure is worse for auto loans, Equifax said. As of September 2026, an estimated 40 per cent of auto loans that originated in the last four years are in negative equity meaning the borrower owes more than the vehicle is worth.

4:33 Bank of Canada interest rate hike ahead?

Data signals financial squeeze

The dollar value of the delinquencies is rising much faster than the actual number of delinquent mortgages, Equifax data shows.

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“The data signals that borrowers with larger mortgages are increasingly struggling to keep up with their payments,” Oakes said.

The figure signals a broader financial squeeze since mortgage arrears are usually “the last domino to fall” when households struggle to make ends meet, said Joshua Harris, CEO of debt management service at Harris and Partners.

“Before someone starts missing their mortgage payments, they may already have fallen behind on credit cards, car loans or other commitments as they try to keep a roof over their heads,” Harris said.

With the Bank of Canada widely expected to deliver another rate hike on Dec. 9, some stressed homeowners could be harder hit than others, Oakes said.

“Variable-rate borrowers can feel the impact of a rate increase within weeks, while others may not experience the effect until they renew or refinance,” she said.