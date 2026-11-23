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Bell says it’s investigating a cybersecurity incident after some customers’ personal information may have been accessed last week.

According to the company, an “unknown party” gained unauthorized access on Nov. 17 to an internal Bell system.

Personal information, including names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and account details, may have been affected. Account details accessed could include the date and amount of last payment, account number and business name where applicable, Bell added.

“Upon discovering the incident, Bell immediately removed the threat actor and initiated emergency protocols,” a statement released by Bell said.

After becoming aware of the incident last Tuesday, Bell said it started notifying customers as soon as it confirmed some data may have been affected.

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The company did not say how many customers were affected.

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Bell added that no highly sensitive personal information, such as credit card or bank account information, was accessed.

It’s the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents across Canada and globally in recent days, with some seeing personal data accessed.

Last Wednesday, KPMG Canada said some client tax documents were accessed in a breach. The company said it was confident the accessed data was not available online or being misused for any purpose, though it is reaching out to affected clients.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said on Nov. 17 it had been hit by a cyberattack that took down its website for a period of time. It did not identify any information that was accessed, saying it was confident their platforms were secure.

Several Ontario police forces suspended their use of Crime Stoppers last month after a cybersecurity breach potentially exposed identifying information included in some anonymous tips.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in an alert in October that multiple firms had been targeted by people impersonating internal IT support and directing employees to fake sign-in pages.

The RCMP’s cyber crime unit has been contacted, Bell said. It will also be working with other regulatory authorities.

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Customers are advised to stay wary of unsolicited requests from actors posing as Bell that ask for personal information or direct them to a website to enter it. They should also regularly review accounts for suspicious activity and avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails or text messages.