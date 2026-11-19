Quebecor Inc. is slamming the prospect of rivals BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. joining forces after that telecommunications company’s own revelation earlier this week it is making a major play for the latter carrier.

Quebecor says that while interest being shown by Bell Canada’s parent company in acquiring Telus bolsters its argument for a strengthened three-player telecom market, a potential merger between Bell and Telus “would not represent a positive outcome for consumers.”

“Bell’s track record with its customers speaks for itself,” according to an unattributed statement Thursday from Quebecor, pointing to the volume of consumer complaints about Bell relative to other telecom providers in annual watchdog reports.

It also cited price increases imposed on Bell’s customers and a recently introduced fee being reviewed by the national telecom regulator as a potential violation of its ban on activation and cancellation charges.

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“It should be noted that Telus has also engaged in such practices with its customers and was called to order by the CRTC for doing so. A merger of the two companies would only exacerbate these practices,” said Quebecor.

“On the contrary, the arrival of Quebecor would bring a breath of fresh air that would benefit Canadians. Strengthening the Canadian telecommunications industry must serve the public interest and benefit consumers. In Quebec and across Canada, since acquiring Freedom Mobile, Quebecor has embodied that vision.”

On Monday, Quebecor announced it was eyeing a $31-billion takeover of Telus, but Telus said it sees “serious concerns” with the offer. The Vancouver-based telecom giant has not accepted the proposal and is continuing to review the bid.

Some telecom sector analysts speculated the move could prompt Bell to get involved, and The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday that the company has held preliminary talks with Telus for a potential transaction.

A Bell spokesperson declined to comment. Telus also declined to comment on Bell’s reported interest in a takeover.

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Desjardins’ Jerome Dubreuil said it is “natural for BCE to kick the tires” on Telus, especially given the longstanding wireless network sharing agreement between those two companies.

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“BCE and (Telus) were the two historical phone monopolies and their fixed networks are therefore very complementary,” he said in a note, adding their networks are “fitting together like a glove.”

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“However, the fit is less compelling from a regulatory standpoint, as securing Competition Bureau approval for a combination of two Big Three members would likely be a long shot.”

Dubreuil said that without further moves to resolve that concern, a combined Bell-Telus company would control 55 per cent of Canada’s wireless market, compared with a Quebecor-Telus merger that would account for 40 per cent. He said a Bell-Telus merger would create “significant synergies,” but that entering the process after Quebecor would likely require BCE to put forward a more compelling offer.

He said Bell throwing its hat into the ring could spark a bidding war with Quebecor that leads to it sweetening its original offer. Alternatively, Quebecor could end up serving as a “remedy partner” to a Bell-Telus acquisition, he said, buying up assets divested by the pair in order to appease regulators’ competition concerns.

“If Quebecor thinks it can close this, Bell’s chances should be similar,” said Scotiabank analyst Maher Yaghi in a note earlier this week.

“Quebecor’s move may even push Bell to present a competing bid from which Quebecor could benefit when it comes to proposed remedies to get it through to the finish line. Bell could also force Quebecor to overpay, or table its own offer and make it stronger by stating upfront which remedies it would accept.”

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Quebecor made a non-binding proposal to Telus on June 26 to serve as the basis for negotiations and then submitted an “enhanced proposal” on Nov. 9. Telus president and CEO Victor Dodig said in an interview that the proposal undervalues his company, and that he has concerns around how the offer, if accepted, would satisfy regulators.

A potential transaction would likely lead to reviews by the Competition Bureau, the CRTC and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has said the government “will not predetermine the outcomes.” On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said more competition, lower prices and better service would be key to any decision.

The prime minister declined to comment directly on Quebecor’s proposal, but said that under certain circumstances and depending on the market structure, an oligopoly situation can lead to more competition with fewer players, though he didn’t elaborate further.

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In an interview on Monday, Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau pitched the merger as a way to save cash by combining networks, spectrum and operations, which would boost investment capacity. He said a stronger company would be better positioned to protect “sovereignty” in the Canadian telecom sector as foreign competitors like Elon Musk’s Starlink gain market share.

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“The interest successively shown by Quebecor and then Bell in Telus points to the same reality: Canada’s telecommunications sector must be strengthened, particularly in the face of new American technology and satellite players,” said Quebecor’s statement on Thursday.

“Canada needs strong companies that can invest at scale while remaining under Canadian control.”

Péladeau has touted Quebecor as a fourth national carrier since his company acquired Freedom Mobile in 2023, as part of a deal associated with the larger takeover of Shaw by Rogers Communications Inc.

Péladeau and Dodig are slated to meet Monday to discuss next steps.