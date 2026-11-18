Send this page to someone via email

Amid a push from the Canadian government to allow more Chinese electric vehicles into Canada, Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon says the government will review where those cars will be allowed to drive, which comes amid growing concerns about national security risks.

When asked by Global News if the Canadian government would limit Chinese EV’s access to Canadian military and government facilities, Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon said “that will be part of a more cross-governmental review of that matter that would involve Public Safety and other departments.”

When pressed as to why the Canadian government would allow cars into Canada that could potentially require restrictions on where they could go, MacKinnon said the government is “always on the lookout for risks” that connected vehicles bring.

Concerns over Chinese cars ability to collect sensitive information have been routinely highlighted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who often refers to them as “spy cars.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:24 Canada, Mexico downplay concerns over Chinese EVs ahead of CUSMA review with U.S.

Germany recently announced a ban on some Chinese vehicles in secure military and government locations, according to German publication Der Spiegel, over concerns that the cars built-in sensors and cameras could record sensitive data and forward it to Chinese security authorities.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The U.K., Poland and Czechia also have full or partial bans on Chinese vehicles on military bases, with Poland telling military members not to connect their work phones to the systems of those cars.

The United States has banned Chinese auto giant BYD from having their cars at one of their biggest overseas military bases in Okinawa, Japan.

5:49 National security concerns over Chinese-made EV

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra has said multiple times that Canadians attempting to drive a Chinese car into the U.S. would be blocked at the border.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, Prime Minister Mark Carney reduced Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1 per cent, initially allowing up to 49,000 vehicles annually, with the cap increasing over time.

MacKinnon said Transport Canada is still in the middle of the process of certifying some Chinese auto companies for being able to sell their cars into Canada.

Chinese brands BYD and Chery have both expressed public interest in selling cars into the Canadian market, with International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu visiting a Chery manufacturing facility in China earlier in November.