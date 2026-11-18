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The former directors of a tip management company are being sued after defendants say millions of dollars in restaurant tips and other funds have gone missing.

Toronto-based financial technology company XTM provided a payment service for restaurant owners to gather and distribute tips to staff using pre-paid cards through a platform called Everyday, previously called AnyDay.

In early February, members of B.C.’s hospitality industry started reporting that the company stopped distributing money and some were missing thousands of dollars.

Then the Bank of Canada issued a temporary order to XTM Inc. to immediately cease performing any retail payment activities.

1:58 Concerns around tipping system intensifying

Now the company is being sued by a group of B.C. restaurants — including Moxie’s, Boulevard Kitchen and the Shark Club — who claim they are missing millions of dollars.

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“XTM was obligated to hold its clients’ funds separately from its own operating funds and to use those funds only for their intended purposes,” the lawsuit states.

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“XTM repeatedly represented publicly that it did so. Contrary to those obligations and representations, XTM did not maintain segregated accounts for its clients.

“Instead, the funds were commingled across hundreds of clients and those pooled client funds ultimately became unavailable.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Instead, the funds were commingled across hundreds of clients and those pooled client funds ultimately became unavailable."

The lawsuit claims XTM’s former directors and officers knew of the company’s obligations concerning client funds and knowingly assisted XTM in its breaches of trust and fiduciary duty to the plaintiffs.

None of the claims have been tested in court.

5:52 Final effort to recover missing tips

The lawsuit states the group of restaurants entered into an agreement with XTM on or around Aug. 7, 2024, under which XTM would provide a payment service for restaurant owners to collect and distribute tips to staff using prepaid cards.

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It states for years before entering into an agreement with XTM, the company publicly represented that funds received from its clients were segregated from XTM’s operating funds, restricted in their use, and/or held by XTM in a custodial or trust capacity.

According to the claim, on or around Jan. 30, 2026, the restaurant group learned that “XTM never established segregated custodial or trust accounts” to distribute the money and instead all the monies were held in a single pooled account for approximately 4,000 clients.

The total pooled client float was approximately CAD $12 million with approximately 75 per cent of those pooled client funds no longer available, according to the documents.

The restaurant group is now seeking $2,161,647.07 from XTM.

B.C. Restaurant Association president Ian Tostenson told Global News that in many cases, restaurant owners have to dig into their own pockets to cover the tip funds lost by their employees.

Global News wasn’t able to reach anyone who could speak on behalf of XTM.