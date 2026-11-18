Tech outages caused by glitches and cyberattacks are becoming more common, with a handful of major events occurring in the past week, and experts say those recent cases show the importance of consumers and businesses having backup plans — especially when it comes to finances.

Even if an outage is rare for a particular company or agency, the increasing frequency of these events can have major impacts for the consumers and businesses that rely on the services they provide.

“Let’s face it, our lives have become digital. We rely on these services to operate, and in some cases, we may not have contingency plans,” says Ritesh Kotak, a cybersecurity and technology analyst.

“It has a profound impact on just about every element of our lives. Just think about all the interconnected devices, all the apps and all the systems we use on a daily basis. When they get turned off, there’s a significant price to pay.”

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Earlier this week, thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks and the money transfer service Zelle after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system.

This came just days after a string of other outages in the past week.

On Monday, a suspected cyberattack using malicious code hit nearly 200 major websites, including Zoom, the BBC, CNN, IKEA and HSBC. The NSA also experienced an outage on Tuesday, but there have been no indications that this was related.

Last week, a global Microsoft software glitch made email services like Outlook unavailable for millions of people, which brought much of the economy to a standstill because of businesses’ reliance on it for communications. There was also an FAA ground stop last week, which brought most U.S. air travel to a halt for several hours and delayed flights in Canada and beyond.

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Even a brief outage can have a major impact on consumers and businesses, especially when it involves banking and payments systems, which is why it’s key not to take these systems for granted.

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“We are relying more on these services than we have traditionally, and we’re not allowing ourselves the luxury of having backups or workarounds or alternatives,” says technology analyst Carmi Levy.

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“We need to ask ourselves, what do I do when these systems that I rely on inevitably go dark? Because they will — it’s a matter of when, not if.”

The majority of the economy runs on the digital exchange of money, rather than cash, paper cheques or money orders. Although this is still commonplace for many businesses, there is a push towards more digital payments and financial transactions, including paying for a coffee or processing a down payment on a home.

In Canada, Payments Canada is slowly rolling out its new sovereign payments platform known as RTR, or Real-Time Rail, which financial institutions are preparing to use as the main digital infrastructure to allow money to move faster and more reliably.

Although banks and financial institutions spend billions on cybersecurity and tech resilience, they may be more vulnerable than they realize.

“The financial services industry is particularly vulnerable to these kinds of outages because of the level of integration between different players. So banks, payment processors, other sort of network functions that we would never even see but are critical to ensuring that payments can happen. If one company has a problem, it ripples out across the entire industry,” says Levy.

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“Next thing you know, dozens of companies with millions of customers are affected, and we kind of saw that with the JPMorgan Chase outage was that it rippled far and wide across the entire American financial system.”

He added: “When we talk about a bank outage, if your money is stuck within an account that is only accessible through an app, through a website, through a browser, you’re out of luck — there is no way to access it.”

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What consumers and businesses should be doing

Tech outages are inevitable, which means there is almost no way to realistically participate in modern digital society without assuming some issues will occur.

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However, diversifying or expanding one’s financial arsenal allows for alternatives should one system go down.

“It’s important that we think about contingency plans such as having cash, knowing our account numbers, setting up auto payment where possible, maybe having multiple bank accounts so if there’s a glitch in one, at least you can still continue to access funds and be able to transact,” says Kotak.

“Our financial institutions are very strong. Are there gonna be glitches? Are there going to be outages? Absolutely, especially in the world that we’re living in. But if we spread our risk and not put all our eggs in one basket, we’ll be able weather the storm.”

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Businesses also need to be prepared, because digital points of sale can also be impacted by outages. Those that decide not to keep cash on site or having other alternatives available may be risking a loss of revenue should those primary systems go down.

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“Businesses need to recognize that they will lose significant revenue if they cannot process payments when their systems are unavailable, so they should think twice about cancelling cash as a viable method of payment,” says Levy.

Levy also suggests even if a bank account or credit card has a digital payment method available, like with a smartphone, keeping physical cards is another “low-tech alternative” like with cash.

“We should all be paying more attention to those alternative low tech cash-based methods and make sure that they’re working, they’re functional and everyone is familiar with them before a major outage happens that requires us to go there.”

Global News sent a request for comment on Wednesday to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, which acknowledged the request, but did not provide a response by publication.