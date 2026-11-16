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U.S. News

Customers of some U.S. big banks reporting online account issues

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 16, 2026 2:11 pm
1 min read
Close-up shot of a woman using mobile device with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) security while logging in securely to her laptop. Privacy protection, internet and mobile security. View image in full screen
Close-up shot of a woman using mobile device with Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) security while logging in securely to her laptop. Privacy protection, internet and mobile security. Getty Images
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Customers reported difficulty accessing the online accounts at some of the nation’s largest banks on Monday.

Bank of America, Chase, J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to the website downdetector.com.

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The reports follow a major outage by Microsoft that began Friday and lasted for hours which impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

Some Chase customers received a message that said “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”

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