Air Canada says its flights ‘near normal’ 3 days after FAA ground stop

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One of Canada’s major airlines says operations are “near normal” after a complete ground stop in the U.S. cancelled hundreds of flights to and from south of the border.

Air Canada said in a statement Monday that approximately 250 of its flights were cancelled on Friday, affecting about 27,000 passengers.

“As of Monday, Air Canada’s operations are near normal, with the recovery almost complete,” said Sean Davidson, director of media relations for the airline. “We are working as quickly as possible to accommodate the remaining affected passengers.

He added there were additional cancellations Saturday as aircraft and crews were “out of position across our network.”

Porter Airlines and WestJet both confirmed to Global News this weekend they had been affected by the ground stop. WestJet offered guests travelling to and from continental U.S., Mexico or the Caribbean with travel scheduled between Friday and Sunday the opportunity to make a one-time change or cancellation at no fee.

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On Monday, Porter told Global News its operation was “back on track,” though added it could not provide more details.

Air Transat said its operations have returned to normal, though added due to the nature of its network only a small number of flights experienced disruptions. Currently, the airline’s only U.S. destinations are Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando in Florida.

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Global News has contacted WestJet and Flair Airlines for status updates.

1:09 Canadian airports face days of disruption after U.S. air traffic shutdown

What happened?

The U.S. issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon after a communication failure hit air traffic control centres across the country.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pointed the finger at a single router installed by government contractor L3Harris. He said Friday that the company was conducting routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire to fibre at at least one remote location.

It ended Friday evening at about 8:15 p.m. Eastern, but officials continue to look into the incident.

U.S. President Donald Trump broke his silence Sunday about the issue, saying the problems were the fault of old technology and criticized Democrats for the incident and that he doesn’t take any responsibility.

“What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack,” Trump told reporters Monday morning.

A day earlier he called on Congress to provide more money to cover the cost of system improvements.

According to flight tracker platform Flight Aware, 9,155 flights within, to or out of the U.S. were cancelled Friday. The same platform showed more than 4,000 flights were cancelled by midday Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Saturday it expected schedules should recovery by Sunday but cautioned normalizing air traffic after the longest flight stoppage in 25 years would be slow.

—with files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan and The Associated Press