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Investors can now own a piece of Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, which is expected to revolutionize how AI is used among businesses.

But with that potential comes uncertainty, and an analyst says prospective buyers should take caution.

“[AI] has transformed from being a topic that maybe tech people cared about or finance people cared about to it becoming a cultural phenomenon, which has led to this interest in Anthropic as a company but also AI as a theme in general,” says Ahmed Khan, an analyst at Morningstar.

“Some of the decisions that the company will be making, such as training large language models, are very expensive near-term decisions with uncertain future outcomes.”

Even if someone doesn’t participate in financial markets, Khan says it’s important everyone understands what is happening with Anthropic and AI because “it is going to be a foundational shift in how work gets done.”

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Here’s what to know about Anthropic as it hits the ground running on Wall Street.

What is Anthropic?

Anthropic offers a series of digital tools that are quickly becoming a growing part of how thousands of businesses operate.

Anthropic’s main product is Claude, which is essentially a large language model (LLM) similar to a chatbot like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta AI and Google’s Gemini, but Claude is optimized for enterprise clients — specifically larger, more complex businesses and institutions.

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Depending on the specific packages businesses sign up for, Claude has the power to do just about any white-collar task, from drafting emails, legal documents and contracts to generating code, analyzing data and creating detailed reports.

Proponents say the speed Claude can accomplish given tasks can allow businesses to become far more efficient, which has massive economic potential, but critics warn that many human responsibilities and even jobs will be replaced.

Unlike other popular LLMs, businesses prioritizing reliability are willing to pay for these services too, even though Claude offers a free limited version.

“ChatGPT has historically been more focused on the consumer. Anthropic, on the other side, made the complete opposite bet — they went to the enterprise,” says Khan.

“Enterprises actually want to pay, because paying a vendor allows them to sign an enterprise contract, which helps with liability, which helps uptime requirements, SLAs [Service Level Agreements], security.”

He adds: “Anthropic, to their credit, made, in our opinion, the right decision to actually go and build products that were enterprise-focused.”

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With Anthropic’s potential not only for technological advancements and a revenue stream from business clients especially, the company’s stock may be attractive to own, but there are risks.

The risks for Anthropic

Just about anybody can own a share in Anthropic as of Thursday, and the price is driven up or down based on how attractive the stock is.

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If someone buys Anthropic today for about US$110 a share, and the price doubles to $220 in a few years, that share can be sold for a profit.

But share prices can also fall when a lot of investors to sell their stock, which can happen if a company performs poorly or if investors grow concerned about the direction the company is taking.

Although Anthropic has a lot of potential, it’s entering Wall Street as the AI sector is “standing on one leg,” according to the International Monetary Fund. There are security concerns that could lead to slowing AI’s development, debate about the AI sector being overfunded like a bubble that could burst, and data centres necessary to power AI’s processing needs are facing pushback from some local communities and policy makers because of their impacts.

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The recent U.S. midterm elections saw a blue wave that paved the way for the Democratic Party to take control of U.S. Congress in January, which led many investors sell their AI stock for fear of anti-AI policy changes.

Amid these risks, some experts are stressing to take a cautious approach with Anthropic.

“Investors should be very cautious with this. I would put Anthropic in the speculative bucket,” says Philip Peterson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management.

“It is a new company. It is only about five years old. This is a new technology and the company is still trying to figure out how to make money out of it.”

When a company goes public, those who purchase stock also become part owners in the company and can influence its priorities, and most shareholders will prioritize making profits.

In September, the CEOs of Anthropic and OpenAI warned that AI’s development was becoming dangerously powerful and new advancements need to be regulated and independently tested before being released.

But doing so may be seen in the eyes of shareholders as pumping the brakes on potential profits.

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The so-called 'god share'

Anthropic, like some other companies, has carefully allocated its stock in order to steer its own ship regardless of what the investing community may think.

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In order to maintain that balance of power, Anthropic’s seven co-founders collectively control a single so-called “god share” through a separate entity they own, which carries veto voting power.

“The god share, that has 50.1 per cent of voting power. For that share to vote one way or the other on any sort of shareholder proposal, you need a simple majority of the seven co-founders,” says Khan.

“It doesn’t have a ton of economic value or any economic value, but it can help the founders retain what they call their mission,” says Khan.

Even if all investors outside of Anthropic don’t agree with the company’s direction, the founders still have voting power to override those shareholders because of that “god share.”

“Let’s say you’re a research lab and you’re building these large language models, and then you have shareholder proposals or an activist investor comes in and says, ‘hey! Stop training large models — focus on profitability,'” says Khan.

“The founder share allows the founders to say, ‘nope, we believe this is the right direction for our business.'”

Should you buy Anthropic stock?

With so much potential for Anthropic there is also a lot of uncertainty, which is why it’s important to know what the risks of owning its stock are.

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“Don’t rush in. Make sure you do your homework. Make sure you understand what you’re getting into, and make sure you understand the volatility that can be inherent in such a name rather than try and go all in on day one,” says Peterson.

Khan says there are three key areas to pay attention to for someone wondering if the stock is a good fit for their portfolio.

“Number one is how AI continues to be adopted in the enterprise. Number two is as Anthropic builds these larger and larger models, do the economically useful capabilities of these models continue to scale,” he says.

“And number three: You can build beautiful models and great models and AI can have all the adoption, but you need some value capture mechanism where you actually bring that value that you’ve created in the ecosystem over to your revenue, over to business, and what that value-capture mechanism looks like.”