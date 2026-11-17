All eyes are on the AI sector this week with technology stocks slipping, Nvidia set to report quarterly earnings amid its CEO’s suspected spy affair scandal and Anthropic expected to go public — as well as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) head raising new concerns about the AI economy.

“We have a world economy that is standing on one leg on the AI leg. If this leg wobbles, that can lead to financial stability troubles,” said IMF director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview with CNBC at a summit in the Philippines on Monday.

Georgieva also warned that investors piling onto AI stocks may be pressuring tech companies to build faster in a race to the top. “We tend to rush ahead,” she said, adding: “some corrections” may result.

Her comments comes just weeks after the IMF issued a warning in its Global Financial Stability Report in October that there are three major threats to global economies: an AI market correction, spiking government bond yields and cyberattacks.

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“Weaker or less durable AI investments and profitability could be a shock that triggers a market correction,” the report said with Athanasios Vamvakidis, deputy director in the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, cautioning at a press briefing in Bangkok that “an AI market correction will affect the real economy.”

A market correction happens when a stock falls sharply, and typically by about 10 per cent from a recent high point. These corrections can happen once markets determine a stock is overvalued.

But a large-scale AI market correction could be akin to a bursting bubble and with trillions of dollars tied up in the industry, that could have massive ripple effects across global economies.

1:44 Scientists sign open letter calling for adoption of AI security measures

Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC, said in a note to investors last week that AI investment has been more like the hare than the tortoise in the old children’s story.

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“In the classic children’s tale, the slow but steady tortoise ends up winning the race against a quick footed, but overconfident hare. For various reasons, the moral of that story, that a faster start is not always better, might hold lessons for those involved in the race to build out the infrastructure needed to bring AI to full fruition,” said Shenfeld.

Shenfeld explains that because investors and companies themselves have been pouring money into developing AI’s capabilities and construction of data centres, the profits may take a while to catch up.

“In the race to be the first, the aggregate level of spending by all the players could exceed the returns available,” said Shenfeld.

“The concerns have been seen when the revenue numbers aren’t growing fast enough. Suppliers of chips and computing power have been punished when the growth rate for their sales to AI players don’t measure up to ultra-lofty expectations.”

There are also safety concerns circling AI’s capabilities, including so-called rogue agents that have been found to breach digital security networks and act independently.

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These concerns have prompted world leaders to weigh more AI security guardrails and safeguards, which could require a collaborative effort to slow down AI’s development and still haven’t yielded concrete regulatory changes in many jurisdictions.

Shenfeld says this may pour cold water on an overheated AI sector, but that could end up benefiting investors over the long term by slowing down the AI buildout.

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“Some in the industry have advocated for regulatory restrictions that would ‘pace’ the roll out of new models as a safety measure, lest we unleash dangerous agents on the world,” said Shenfeld.

“Investor returns could end up benefiting if slowing down the hare when it comes to new product launches reduces the financial risks associated with those that do more harm than good.”

2:08 AI stocks tumble post-midterms as Canada bets big on AI infrastructure

The impact of the U.S. midterms

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Tech investors rode a rollercoaster after the U.S. midterm elections as fears mounted about what the blue wave, which has Democrats poised to take control of the U.S. Congress in January, could mean for the growth of AI, especially power and resource hungry data centres that have faced fierce push back from local communities, including in Canada.

Many investors sold off AI stocks after the U.S. midterms for fear that they may lose money if those changes lead to stricter regulation.

2:11 Growing pushback against planned AI data centre in Nova Scotia

On Nov. 5, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 stock index fell more than six per cent, which erased $2.3 trillion of market value.

“The blue tidal wave, I mean, they send some nervousness across tech because it’s anti-AI, anti-data centre, and I think that continues to be the sort of tug of war that we see in DC,” says Dan Ives, an analyst and partner at Yorkville Ives.

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“It comes down to politics versus reality, and now it’s sort of like investors, that’s what the tech sector is trying to figure out. Texas is ground zero, because 30 per cent of data centres are going to be built there and the new governor is really going to be key to that.”

Although tech and AI stocks have since mostly recovered from the post-midterm election rout, a lot may be riding on what comes this week, with European shares dropping more than one per cent on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, as investors cut risk ahead of Nvidia’s results following a string of selloffs in artificial intelligence stocks.

2:09 Nvidia CEO resigns amid multiple reports of affairs, national security concerns

Nvidia and Anthropic on deck

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Nvidia is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday afternoon, and in the fallout of a controversial scandal involving the former CEO Jensen Huang and national security concerns over chip sales to China.

Nvidia is currently worth a market valuation of about $3.75 trillion, but has lost roughly $2 trillion since early October.

The company became one of the most valuable in the world in recent years because of demand for its semiconductor chips and data centre components that act as the engines for AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude.

On Tuesday, Huang agreed to appear for transcribed interviews with U.S. lawmakers as the company faces intensifying national scrutiny over sales of its advanced computer chips to China, which is heavily limited by U.S. regulators.

Huang announced his resignation as CEO after admitting to having an affair with a woman who U.S. intelligence suspects was allegedly a Chinese spy. Huang was also suspected of having a second affair with one of his executives, as reported by The New York Times.

Amid the controversies surrounding Nvidia, those investors still holding or considering buying its stock may be on the edge of their seats awaiting Tuesday’s earnings results.

“Nvidia caught in a global firestorm has cast a dark cloud over the tech sector this week, with investors worried about the ramifications and derivative impacts for the sector and the AI Revolution of an Nvidia without Jensen as CEO,” said Ives in a note to investors on Monday.

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“Nvidia remains the clear leader in GPU chips for the AI Revolution, well ahead of the nearest competitor, and the demand trajectory over the next few years is not changing because Jensen is gone.”

Meanwhile, Anthropic, the maker of Claude AI is set to go public later this week, which means investors can own shares as early as Thursday.

The company is reportedly aiming for a stock valuation of roughly $1.3 trillion, which would make it one of the most valuable initial public offerings ever.

But that price tag may see some adjustment amid so much uncertainty about the AI space, and as Anthropic may be entering already choppy waters on public stock markets.

“The strong demand (for Anthropic IPO) suggests investors have not lost faith in the technology’s long-term potential, but the recent market correction demonstrates that they are becoming more selective about the price they are willing to pay,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

– with files from Reuters