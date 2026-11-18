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Health Canada has authorized a new GLP-1 medication for weight loss that is a pill taken every day, rather than weekly injections.

Eli Lilly’s Foundayo is approved for adults with obesity as well as those who are overweight and have at least one related medical problem, such as high blood pressure or sleep apnea.

In addition to promoting and maintaining weight loss, the pill is also approved to help treat Type 2 diabetes.

Eli Lilly also makes the injectable drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain the active ingredient tirzepatide. Tirzepatide acts on two receptors associated with insulin production and hunger: GLP-1 and GIP.

Competitor Novo Nordisk manufactures injectables Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain the active ingredient semaglutide. Semaglutide acts on GLP-1 receptors. Several other companies make generic semaglutide sold in Canada.

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The class of drugs known as GLP-1s have revolutionized weight-loss treatment and experts say some patients may prefer to take a pill rather than an injection.

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There is another GLP-1 pill — Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus — already on the market in Canada, but it is only approved for Type 2 diabetes management and not for weight loss.

The active ingredient in Foundayo is orforglipron, a non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Because it’s a smaller molecule than peptides semaglutide and tirzepatide, orforglipron can be taken orally and absorbed without being broken down by the digestive system, said Dr. Ehud Ur, an endocrinologist in Vancouver who is not associated with either Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk.

“It seems to be just as good as if not better” for weight loss as semaglutide and tirzepatide, he said.

The most common side effects of GLP-1 medications — both injectable and oral — include gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea or vomiting.

Ur said whether he would prescribe Foundayo depends on the patient, partly because he is still waiting for clinical trial results on whether or not orforglipron has a cardiovascular benefit like semaglutide and tirzepatide do.

Foundayo received Health Canada authorization on Nov. 13. Eli Lilly spokesperson Ethan Pigott said the company expects the pills to be available in pharmacies in January.

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There may soon be a second GLP-1 weight-loss pill option in Canada: competitor Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, which is still awaiting Health Canada approval.

Both Foundayo and the Wegovy pill are approved and available in the U.S.

Even though Wegovy is made of the large peptide molecule semaglutide, Novo Nordisk is able to manufacture it in pill form by adding an ingredient called salcaprozate sodium to protect it from being broken down by digestive enzymes.

Once the pill is swallowed, salcaprozate sodium, or SNAC, temporarily makes the area around it less acidic and helps it pass through the stomach lining into the bloodstream, Novo Nordisk spokesperson Kate Hanna said in an email on Wednesday.