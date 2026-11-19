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The rapid growth in the GLP-1 medication market got yet another boost this week as Health Canada approved Eli Lilly’s once-a-day oral pill Foundayo for weight loss.

Eli Lilly has already cemented its position as market leader, with sales of its drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro skyrocketing.

As Foundayo is on the horizon for Canadians, how does the pill compare to injectable GLP-1 drugs?

What is Foundayo?

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly’s Foundayo was approved for adults with obesity as well as those who are overweight and have at least one related medical problem, such as high blood pressure or sleep apnea.

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In addition to promoting and maintaining weight loss, the pill is also approved to help treat Type 2 diabetes.

The increasing availability of oral GLP-1 medication helps provide more options for patients, said Dr. Hertzel Gerstein, professor of medicine at McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences.

“Choice is good, and the more options that we have, the more any particular person can find the thing that works for them,” said Gerstein, who is a diabetes researcher and a doctor.

There is another GLP-1 pill — Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus — already on the market in Canada, but it is only approved for Type 2 diabetes management and not for weight loss.

The active ingredient in Foundayo is orforglipron, a non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Foundayo received Health Canada authorization on Nov. 13. Eli Lilly spokesperson Ethan Pigott said the company expects the pills to be available in pharmacies in January.

There may soon be a second GLP-1 weight-loss pill option in Canada: competitor Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill, which is still awaiting Health Canada approval.

Both Foundayo and the Wegovy pill are approved and available in the U.S.

How does it work?

The key difference between the two forms is how frequently you have to take them.

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Zepbound, like other major injectables, must be administered weekly, while Foundayo and other oral GLP-1 drugs are a once-a-day pills.

Whether a doctor prescribes the oral medication or the shot often comes down to what the patient is most likely to follow through on, Gerstein said.

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“You treat a patient, not a disease,” he said.

“Some people would prefer the injection once a week and then forget about it. Some people will prefer the pill,” he added.

The Wegovy pill and injection have the same active ingredient – semaglutide. This means that for the oral pill, the dosage is typically much larger so that it can be absorbed by the gut.

While the Wegovy injection comes in doses ranging from an initial dose of 0.25 milligrams weekly to 2.4 milligrams, the daily oral pill can range from 1.5 milligrams for the first 30 days and ramp up to a maximum dosage of 1.5 milligrams.

Wegovy uses an enhancer called SNAC, short for sodium N-[8-(2-hydroxybenzoyl) amino] caprylate.

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“You can think about it as a cover on the drug. When you take it by mouth, that cover dissolves, but the drug never gets broken up,” said Jennifer Lake, a pharmacist and assistant professor at Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto.

On the other hand, the Eli Lilly pill uses a different active ingredient than its injectable drugs.

While the Zepbound injection uses tirzepatide, a GLP-1 receptor, Foundayo uses orforglipron.

“It’s not a protein, this drug orforglipron. It’s actually a large molecule which mimics a protein effect but is absorbed through the gut a lot easier,” Gerstein said.

An initial dose of the Zepbound injection is 2.5 milligrams, ramping up to a maximum dose of 15 milligrams. On the other hand, an initial dose of the Foundayo pill is 0.8 milligrams and can only go as high as 17.2 milligrams.

One key difference between both oral pills is that a semaglutide-based pill must be had on an empty stomach, according to the Yale Medicine website.

“Food triggers the release of stomach acids and digestive enzymes that can break the drug down before absorption occurs,” the website says.

Foundayo, on the other hand, is taken once a day at any time, with or without food, the website added.

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“It doesn’t matter if you take it with food or not. This really is a big flexibility for how people normally take medications once a day when it fits in their schedule,” Lake said.

Is cost a factor?

Convenience is not the only factor for most patients, Gerstein said.

“Obviously, for a patient, there are issues of what their drug plan will cover,” he said.

For patients without insurance, Zepbound can cost between $275 and $650 per month in Canada, according to Canadian digital health platform Felix.

The Wegovy injection can cost between $400 and $570, while a 30-day Rybelsus refill can cost just over $300.

In the U.S., the Wegovy pill can cost between US$149 and US$299 per month without a commercial insurance plan, while Foundayo has a list price of US$650 for a 30-day supply without an insurance plan.

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This year, Canada became the first G7 country to approve generic semaglutide. Generic semaglutide injections in Canada can cost between $149 and $286, according to Felix.

Which one is more efficient?

Both forms of GLP-1 medication have proven to be effective, Gerstein said.

“They both seem to be effective. They both lower glucose, they both lower weight, and it depends what dose one is using,” he said.

In trials, participants on the 25 milligrams Wegovy pill lost an average of 13.6 per cent of their body weight over 71 weeks, compared to 15 per cent for those on injectable Wegovy, according to Yale Medicine.

For Foundayo, those taking the 17.2 milligrams dose saw an average weight loss for around 12 per cent over 72 weeks, compared with 15-20 per cent for those taking Eli Lilly’s injectable GLP-1 drugs.

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Most patients on Foundayo start off with the lowest dose, ramping up six levels to 17.2 milligrams. Compared to the injectable GLP-1s, where some patients start seeing results after the first month, it may take longer with oral pills, Lake said.

“We expect you to have to get to the third level or six milligrams to see any weight loss. So now you’re looking at about three months of treatment (before results),” she said, adding, however, that by six months the weight loss more or less evens out regardless of what form you take the drug in.

What are the side effects?

The most common side effects of GLP-1 medications — both injectable and oral — include gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea or vomiting.

“They seem to have a similar side effect profile,” Gerstein said.

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Eli Lilly is warning users to not use Foundayo if they or anyone in their family have a history of thyroid cancer.

“Foundayo may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider,” the company said.

A recent study, published in the Lancet Regional Health Europe, shows treatment of Type 2 diabetes with GLP-1 weight loss medications may lead to a doubled risk of heart attack, stroke or death.

It is crucial to not stop using the medication without consulting your doctor, Lake said.

“Make sure you’re reaching out to your family, doctor, nurse practitioner or pharmacist to ask about how can I see what the lowest dose possible is for me,” she said.

–with files from Canadian Press