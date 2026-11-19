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Rewards totaling up to $650,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrests of eight fugitives on Canada’s most wanted list.

The Bolo Program’s latest Top 25 list includes fugitives wanted by police services across Canada and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Most of them are wanted for murder and attempted murder across the country. On Thursday, the Bolo Program published life-sized, AI-generated depictions of the 25 fugitives to show how they may appear in public. The allegations against them have not been proven in court.

At the top of this year’s list is Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, who is wanted by Winnipeg police for the September 2023 killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill.

A reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Singh’s arrest in Canada or the United States is being offered by Bolo.

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Singh is also on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and he has been wanted for murder by Indian authorities since 2022.

“The harm we believed he has caused and will continue to cause if he’s not caught extends well beyond one community, one city, one country. This is one extremely dangerous individual,” Winnipeg police Deputy Chief Cam Mackid told reporters Thursday.

“We will be absolutely relentless when it comes to pursuing these types of investigations. We also believe public safety is a shared responsibility, and one has been answered by Canadians time and again through the Bolo Program. We’re now asking all Canadians to be on the lookout for Goldy Brar. He should be considered extremely violent, armed, and dangerous.”

Which fugitives have rewards attached?

Kyle Prouse, Cody Rudifo, Ayoub Mohamed and Sabrina Agusto-Ramirez round out Bolo’s top five.

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Rewards of up to $100,000 and $50,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrests of Prouse and Rudifo, respectively. Toronto police say Prouse is wanted for attempted murder and Rudifo is wanted for murder.

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Mohamed is being sought by Quebec provincial police for murder, with a reward of up to $50,000 available.

A $50,000 reward has been issued for Agusto-Ramriez, who is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for murder-related charges in connection with a 2023 homicide case in Fresno, Calif. Agusto-Ramriez is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Joseph Madore, Brayton Kennedy and Dylan Denis all have a $50,000 reward in place; Madore and Kennedy are wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for murder, while Denis is wanted by police in Montreal for murder.

The remaining entries do not currently have Bolo rewards attached.

The rewards expire on Nov. 2, 2027.

“You might be wondering: is there some fine print? Is there a catch to these rewards? I can tell you there is not. There is no fine print. There is no catch,” Mackid said.

Canada’s full Top 25 most wanted list

The Top 25 List is as follows:

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Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) for murder

Reward up to $250,000, if arrested in Canada or the United States Kyle Prouse

Wanted by Toronto Police Service (TPS) for attempted murder

Reward up to $100,000 Cody Rudifo

Wanted by TPS for murder

Reward up to $50,000 Ayoub Mohamed

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for murder

Reward up to $50,000 Sabrina Agusto-Ramirez

Wanted by U.S. Marshals Service for murder

Reward up to $50,000, if arrested in Canada Joseph Madore

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for murder

Reward up to $50,000 Brayton Kennedy

Wanted by OPP for murder

Reward up to $50,000 Manpreet Singh

Wanted by Peel Regional Police (PRP) for murder Devondre Hall

Wanted by TPS for murder Gianpietro Tiberio

Wanted by Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) for murder Paul Bonnick

Wanted by WPS for murder Anthony Gillespie

Wanted by Waterloo Regional Police Service for attempted murder Dylan Denis

Wanted by SPVM for murder

Reward up to $50,000 Filmon Fesshaghirgis

Wanted by OPP for murder Maaroof Bangi

Wanted by Niagara Regional Police Service for murder Fadel Naim

Wanted by TPS for murder Tamah McLean

Wanted by TPS for murder Mason Jenkins

Wanted by OPP’s ROPE Squad for being unlawfully at large Devin Norgaard

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for drugs and firearms offences Pedram Rabie

Wanted by PRP for attempted murder Joshua Turner

Wanted by OPP’s ROPE Squad for being unlawfully at Large Yusuf Ali

Wanted by WPS for attempted murder Gurkirat Singh

Wanted by Delta Police Department for sexual interference (person under 16) Dellano Robertson-Berry

Wanted by TPS for murder Tommy Bernier-Thibault

Wanted by Lévis Police Service for assault

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police service.

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