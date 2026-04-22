Montreal man with ties to B.C., Toronto wanted in Fairview Mall shooting, robbery

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A Montreal man with ties to Vancouver and Toronto is wanted after a security guard was shot following a robbery at Fairview Mall on Tuesday.

Toronto police said officers were called around 10:05 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the mall, which is located at Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road.

A security guard confronted a man who had broken into a jewelry store and stolen merchandise; during that interaction, he was shot, police said. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect drove away from the area in a white van, travelling southbound on Don Mills. It was later recovered near Shaughnessy and George Henry boulevards. Police allege the suspect then left that scene in a black Honda Accord.

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Investigators said the suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey pants, a blue baseball cap, a white medical mask and black shoes. There were flecks of white paint on his clothing.

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Police say they’re looking for 53-year-old Kyle Douglas Prouse, who is also wanted in connection with an August 2023 break-and-enter investigation in Durham Region.

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Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.