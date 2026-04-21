Person critically injured following daytime shooting at Fairview Mall in Toronto

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A person was critically injured Tuesday morning following a daytime shooting inside Fairview Mall in North York.

Toronto police said its officers were called to the mall, which is located at 1800 Sheppard Ave. E. near Don Mills Road, at 10:05 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

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Toronto paramedics told Global News a person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The male suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white van.

No further description was provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.