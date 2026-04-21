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Crime

Person critically injured following daytime shooting at Fairview Mall in Toronto

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 21, 2026 12:03 pm
1 min read
Fairview Mall shooting
Toronto police attend the scene of a shooting at Fairview Mall in North York on April 21, 2026. Adam Dabrowski/Global News
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A person was critically injured Tuesday morning following a daytime shooting inside Fairview Mall in North York.

Toronto police said its officers were called to the mall, which is located at 1800 Sheppard Ave. E. near Don Mills Road, at 10:05 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

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Toronto paramedics told Global News a person was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The male suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white van.

No further description was provided.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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