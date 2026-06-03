Proposed U.S. forced labour tariffs are ‘not a surprise,’ Carney says

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17 comments

  1. hoow
    June 3, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    The phrase “Raise your elbow” got the voters all fired up. The mindless voters naively believed that Carney could handle the tariffs and take Canada off. Ha ha, what a huge joke!Carney’s elbow can be raised or lowered according to political needs. The rapid economic decline is obvious to the naked eye. However, he can shift the blame very easily. He either complains about tariffs, or about the war or the decline in the number of immigrants. He doesn’t mention his own incompetence or a bunch of incompetent cabinets at all.It is always others who are at fault.The cabinet was in a very bad state ten years ago, but that doesn’t prevent me from being replaced as a minister. If I can’t do well in the immigration department, I can be in the Justice Department. If I can’t do well in the Industry Department, I can be in the Economic Department. Although we don’t have any specialties, we are all all-round. What can the voters do to me?So, it can be said that the mentally handicapped voters are more terrifying than the incompetent prime minister.

  2. NF
    June 3, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    @ kdt – Little bit of a difference from actual forced labour in China.. The camps in China are holding Uyghurs Muslims…

    Prisons in america are holding Criminals…. Yes you can argue there are innocent people in prison, but its not the same as being imprisoned for being a certain religion.

  3. Lou Maglotti
    June 3, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    And Carney wants deeper trade with China who is notorious for slave labour, including building the EVs.

  4. Tony Fuda
    June 3, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    Why is Canada so smug and virtuous. Do they forget their history on building the national railway, how they treated the Indigenous, and their bowing to communist dictators like Castro. Revisionist history by hard left socialists.

  5. h
    June 3, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    can someone explain in ENGLISH please!

  6. winston smith 1984
    June 3, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    hey trevor i like that ill use it from now on. its not about money. loss of freidum is the problem that laurentians are forcing on all of us. goooo kenny

  7. Trevor Castle
    June 3, 2026 at 12:06 pm

    Alberta is forced labour to the Ottawa elites.

  8. Anonymous
    June 3, 2026 at 12:02 pm

    Go Trump Go. Please take Canada.

  9. Uncle Tom
    June 3, 2026 at 11:45 am

    Hilarious that the country built on slaves pretends it wasn’t.

  10. Anonymous
    June 3, 2026 at 11:44 am

    MAGA: best prez with alzheimers ever

  11. MAGA follower
    June 3, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Trump is an amazing US President.

  12. m wiens
    June 3, 2026 at 11:33 am

    The government always promises BC all sorts of things but the second that they get a pipeline deal they renege on them and go back to treating us like we don’t exist, except of course, they still expect to collect their equalization payments. I don’t have any use for the rest of this parasitic country. I want BC to separate without Alberta. They just got a new pipeline two years ago and there has been absolutely no action on the lumber industry tariffs in almost ten years. I am no longer a Canadian citizen. I am a British Columbian only! 🖕

  13. Wayne Procter
    June 3, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Not a surprise, but what have you done carney NOTHING except give us more taxes and recession

  14. Duke
    June 3, 2026 at 10:51 am

    So Amazon can’t sell Chinese made products? MAGA is pulling straw. They lost support and just relying on their cult followers.

  15. DOWN WITH CARNEY!!
    June 3, 2026 at 10:24 am

    So then, by Carney’s own admission, he supports child labor by trading with c*mmunist countries. And he supports it here. Kids well before they are ready are looking for jobs to support themselves. The parents just cant do enough.
    LeBlanc took two days to get this thrown at us and the rhetoric of 51st state begins anew.
    This is the Canadian government now. A cowardly little f*scist who supports genocide and forced child labor. A group of shallow minded, musical chairs ministers, being paid huge to be as useless as possible.

  16. kdt
    June 3, 2026 at 10:22 am

    Funny the USA used forced labour by using convicts to do work for certain states private prisons are notorious for it.

  17. Stars and Stripes
    June 3, 2026 at 10:18 am

    I applause that the USA will not let any Chinese EVs enter from Canada or Mexico. They are not allowed in the USA.

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Economy

Proposed U.S. forced labour tariffs are ‘not a surprise,’ Carney says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted June 3, 2026 10:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada among 60 countries facing new tariffs from U.S., Trump over forced labour concerns'
Canada among 60 countries facing new tariffs from U.S., Trump over forced labour concerns
WATCH ABOVE: Canada among 60 countries facing new tariffs from U.S., Trump over forced labour concerns
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New forced labour tariffs proposed by the United States are “not a surprise” for Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration early on Wednesday said it was proposing an additional tariff of 10 per cent or more on products from dozens of major trading partners, including Canada.

“This is not a surprise,” Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters in Ottawa.

“It’s something that the U.S. has been planning for a few months,” he added.

The report released early Wednesday by the U.S. Trade Representative said Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, as well as some other countries, would face 10 per cent additional tariffs for allegedly failing to enforce a forced labour import ban.

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The new tariffs maintain the exception for goods that comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Free Trade Agreement, also known as CUSMA, Carney said.

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“That puts us in a position where, again, we would still have the best trade deal of any of the U.S. trade counterparts,” he said.

Canada also supports the objective behind the new tariffs, Carney added.

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U.S. tariffs shut down long-time North Van jewelry store

“The motivation of the U.S. action, the 301 tariffs or proposed tariffs against a variety of countries, is something that we share. Canada has a very strong legislative regime against forced labour in supply chains,” he said.

“We don’t want any element of forced labour coming in goods and services and we want to use our influence to eliminate this practice of forced labour and child labour,” Carney added.

–with files from The Associated Press

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