Perez Hilton in ‘serious but stable’ condition, will need surgery, family says

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Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton’s family said he is in “serious but stable” condition at a Florida hospital on Saturday after a concerning TikTok livestream last week, in which he appeared to harm himself.

In a message posted to Hilton’s website on Saturday, his team and family said they wanted to address “many false and inaccurate reports circulating in the media regarding Perez and the circumstances surrounding this situation.”

“We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements,” the post said.

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Florida’s Baker Act is a state law that allows authorities to hold someone involuntarily for a period of time if they pose a threat of harm to themselves or others.

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His team said the only statements regarding Hilton that should be considered credible and authorized are those directly published to his website, PerezHilton.com.

“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday,” the statement added.

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“As our family remains focused on Perez’s treatment and recovery, we also need the space and privacy to care for everyone affected by this situation. There is absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home. We again respectfully ask members of the media to leave the home and surrounding area, stop following family members, and cease photographing Perez’s children.”

His family said Hilton’s children “remain safe and are being cared for by immediate family.”

“Please allow them and the rest of the family the peace and privacy they desperately need during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your continued support, compassion, and understanding,” the statement concluded.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office told Global News that deputies responded to reports Tuesday night of someone “who was livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.”

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“Deputies quickly located the individual’s residence, where they spoke with family members on scene, and confirmed he was alone inside,” the statement continued. “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.

“Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public,” the statement added. “At this time, deputies have tactically disengaged while continuing to monitor the situation and providing the needed support to his family.”

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In a followup statement to Global News, the sheriff’s office said, “The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

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The video, which was streamed on TikTok before the social media platform pulled the footage, appeared to show Hilton covered in blood and holding what appeared to be a knife.

A U.S. spokesperson for TikTok told Global News that the livestream was flagged and routed to the content moderation team for review within minutes.

The spokesperson said Hilton’s social media account has been banned from the platform following the livestream because content of this nature violates TikTok’s community guidelines.

The spokesperson also noted that TikTok alerted law enforcement to help get Hilton support.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.