Country musician Tommy Detamore dead at 70

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Country musician and producer Tommy Detamore has died at the age of 70, his family announced.

Detamore’s wife, Sandra, confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook, writing, “It is with a broken heart, I share that my husband of 41 years, Tommy Detamore went home to be with the Lord yesterday, Wednesday, August 5, 2026.”

She said that Detamore will always be remembered as “a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music.”

“His work has and will always leave a lasting mark in the country music community. His Godgiven gift for playing and producing music allowed him to lift others up and help shape the sound of country music we hear today. Dr. Tom.. Sir Punchalot …Drama Papa … The Man …were just a few names people called him. Just recently we were celebrating another project he produced and played on that went platinum,” she continued.

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“My son Thomas Detamore and I take comfort in knowing he is at peace and is now with his family and that his music will live on and will be cherished forever,” Sandra added. “Please continue to pray for me and my family and our Drama Kids Staff as we figure out how to honor my beloved ‘Steelman'”

Sandra added that she is currently making funeral plans and wants to make sure Detamore is “celebrated with family and friends and the community.”

“This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden,” she added.

The cause of Detamore’s death was not revealed.

On July 23, Detamore wrote on Facebook that he was unable to attend the Cowtown Society of Western Music event.

“Special thanks to the Cowtown Society of Western Music for honoring me with a ‘Hero Of Western Swing’ award today at their ceremony in Wichita Falls, Texas. I was unfortunately unable to attend, so I also thank my friend Michael Markwardt for accepting on my behalf,” he wrote.

Detamore began playing the pedal steel guitar in the 1970s and built a decades-long career in country music.

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He founded Cherry Ridge Studio in Floresville, Texas, in 1991 and worked with artists including Ray Price, Jim Lauderdale, Tommy Alverson, James Talley, and more.

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Many musicians took to social media to share their condolences once news of Detamore’s passing spread.

Country singer Sunny Sweeney wrote, “With the most giant broken heart, I want to wish my great friend and mentor, Tommy Detamore, smooth sailing up to heaven. I just spoke with him three days ago and we discussed a new project we were gonna work on.”

“Our hearts are with Tommy’s family, friends and fans. It’s hard to find the right words right now. He will be missed terribly,” singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale wrote in a Facebook post.

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Country music singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn called Detamore “the absolute best in any category of virtues you can imagine.”

“Working with Tommy was the highlight of my career. After the basic tracks were cut, it was just Tommy and me, head to head. I was in creative paradise! I will always treasure that experience. Watching him put on the steel tracks was site to behold,” he added.

Country band Tris Munsick and the Innocents took to Instagram, writing, “We just got word that our friend Tommy Detamore passed away. What an honor it was to work with and get to know Tommy and Sandra. He was a one of a kind musician, producer and human being. We know that you and Bobby are playing some pretty twins up there Tommy.”

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Singer Kim Carson wrote, “Our dear friend, Tommy Detamore passed on Wednesday leaving a gaping hole in our hearts and in the Country Music Community. Tommy was a well respected producer of numerous projects including my last three CDs. I can’t imagine recording without Tommy.”

Country music artist Jesse Daniel said Detamore is the reason he moved to Texas and “spent six years there immersed in its world of country music.”

“When we moved out to Texas we only knew a handful of people, but he and his family welcomed us with open arms. When the time came to make my next album, Tommy was the natural choice. Over the course of those two albums, he taught me how to make a record,” Daniel added.