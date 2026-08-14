Tyler Duckworth, ‘The Challenge’ winner, dead at 44

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Tyler Duckworth, who appeared on six seasons of the reality competition show The Challenge and The Real World: Key West, has died at the age of 44.

Duckworth’s mother, Joni, announced the news on Facebook on Thursday, writing, “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

In a statement to Global News, the Grand Forks Police Department said that officers were dispatched to Duckworth’s residence for a welfare check around 11:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

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“He was found unresponsive in his bathroom. Paramedics determined he was deceased. We are awaiting an autopsy for cause of death,” police added.

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The investigation into Duckworth’s death remains pending.

Duckworth first appeared on The Real World: Key West in 2006 and later competed on four seasons of The Challenge, including The Duel, The Gauntlet III, Cutthroat and Rivals.

He also appeared on two spinoffs of The Challenge, including All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.

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Duckworth won Cutthroat alongside his teammates Brad Fiorenza, Dunbar Merrill and Tori Fiorenza in 2010. He was also crowned champion during Rivals alongside Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in 2011.

“Tyler was truly part of the Bunim/Murray family, he was an exceptional human being and beloved by both fans and his fellow contestants alike on The Challenge,” the Bunim/Murray Productions team said in a statement to Variety. “He will be missed by us all and our heart goes out to his family, his friends and everyone who enjoyed watching him compete on the show across so many seasons.”

Many members of The Challenge community took to social media to share their condolences once news of Duckworth’s passing spread.

The Challenge star Wes Bergmann took to X, writing, “Tyler was a remarkable man and a great friend to many. He made fantastic television. He was a great challenger. He was a very good swimmer. And eater. This is a really tough loss. Call your friends people.”

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Big Brother alum and The Challenge contestant Paulie Calafiore wrote, “Life is crazy. RIP Mighty Duckworth! You were so vibrant 2 weeks ago, it’s so wild to imagine your vibrant energy no longer here. Sending prayers and love to your family and friends. The Challenge fam lost a legend.”

Tina Barta shared a video with Duckworth on Instagram, writing, “Some friendships are measured in years. Others are measured in memories, laughter, shared experiences, and the way someone makes you feel when they are in the room. @themightyduckworth you are one of those special people. A true friend and confidant.”

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Katie Cooley, who first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest, wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Tyler. He was so funny always making everyone laugh, and sweating profusely for absolutely no reason. He was truly one of a kind. Sending love to everyone who knew him. Rest easy, friend.”