Poilievre urges Carney to keep fuel excise tax suspended until Canada Day

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18 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 16, 2026 at 12:05 pm

    @benoit The deficit and debt are a creation of the Trudeau and Carney Liberals policies of deficit spending which have resulted in a doubling of our national debt since 2015 and the only way the Liberals have is to tax and tax and tax Canadians into oblivion. The Conservative answer is to allow the Canadian business community to do what it does and create wealth in Canada not poverty as we see happening under the Liberals. Homelessness, poverty, record use of food banks, the highest food prices in the G7, paying over a BILLION dollars EVERY WEEK just to pay the interest on the Liberal debt. I could go on ad infinitum but I think Canadians with common sense get my point.

  2. So sick of stupid
    August 16, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Better still, Carney should resign. Liberals are morally bankrupt and extremely stupid.

  3. Dave
    August 16, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Problem is they need the tax revenue to pay down the .$1,5 trillion dollar debt they have taken on in order to pay for all the government dependency that Candians demand because they are incapable of looking after themselves

  4. Benoît
    August 16, 2026 at 11:55 am

    So Poilievre wants the fuel tax suspended AND he wants the deficit reduced? No wonder he is at 18% in the polls-Canadians know he doesn’t understand budgeting.

  5. Anon
    August 16, 2026 at 11:49 am

    When Carney won nomination to lead the Liberal Party, after taking credit for the work done in 2008 by the late Jim Flaherty, his first three policy announcements were carbon copy from the conservatives. And people believed that B$ and voted for him. That describes the state of our democracy

  6. Anonymous
    August 16, 2026 at 11:46 am

    The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the axe, for the axe was clever and convinced the trees that because its handle was made of wood, it was one of them.
    The Liberals keep telling Canadians that they have their best interest in mind but they keep creating more taxes that make Canadian food prices the highest in the G7, but Canadians keep voting for the Liberals.

  7. Me
    August 16, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Wow the only one on here that is correct is Sean Webb

  8. Dong Won
    August 16, 2026 at 11:26 am

    If reinstating the tax on Labour Day isn’t the biggest slap in our faces by the Laurentian Elites, then I don’t know what is. They want to push normal middle class and working class people down because they hate us.

  9. Lee DeWitt
    August 16, 2026 at 11:24 am

    Pp fighting for everyday Canadians, meanwhile Carney takes opulent vacations to Italy and spends $150k on inflight catering.

  10. Dixie Hart
    August 16, 2026 at 11:22 am

    A great idea. Carney Liberals won’t like it as they prefer to pay more taxes for extreme gender ideology initiatives.

  11. Anonymous
    August 16, 2026 at 11:19 am

    Send Carney a polite but firm email demanding he stops the reinstatement of the fuel tax on Labour Day. His email is pm@pm.gc.ca. Keep it respectful.

  12. Sean Webb
    August 16, 2026 at 11:19 am

    For all of the moaning about federal and provincial gas taxes the politicians who take money from fossil fuel companies are incredibly reluctant to talk about talk about how willing the fossil fuel companies are to raise prices to astronomical levels simply because they can. The cost of living hasn’t increased because government impose a tax on those who pollute and use the roads and highways. The cost of living is high because of the greed of “energy” companies. And those who take their money to run their political campaigns have show who their real constituents are.

  13. eskimomonkey2
    August 16, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Maybe our taxpayer funded/subsidized news media coild actually do their job, and do some actual investigative journalism. It would be nice if they could actually release more articles about the actual government in power. You know, the one qith a majority government? But instead, all we hear is Pierre, Pierre, Pierre, Trump, Trump, Trump. I guess it’s hard to prop up the hand that feeds you when they are ab absolute failure.

  14. Poilievre got us that break, while Carney and the Liberals are breaking us
    August 16, 2026 at 11:17 am

    Poilievre throwing facts,Liberals deflecting them desperately trying to protect their soft leader Carney the Caveman.

  15. Anonymous
    August 16, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Highest food prices in the G7 according to a reputable organization and STILL the Elbowzos will say Carney is doing a good job. How many times do Canadians have to be slapped across the face with the facts before they remove their rose coloured glasses and wake up to the fact that Carney is just Trudeau in a suit, and an empty one at that. WAKE UP CANADA !!!

  16. F*CK CARNEY!
    August 16, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Hey Brian, they already petty stopped doing all that any way. Roads in rich mans land get paved and they get both sidewalks installed on both sides of the streets whether its developed or not.
    If Carney had balls and brains and felt anything at all for Canadians, he would scrap this stupid tax altogether.

  17. Brian
    August 16, 2026 at 11:05 am

    Stop repairing roads and highways and anything else the gas tax is used to pay for until it is reinstated.

  18. Bc resident
    August 16, 2026 at 10:57 am

    ATTENTION EVERYONE…..PIERRE HAS SPOKEN!!!! As Bugs Bunny said…..what a maroon!!!

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Politics

Poilievre urges Carney to keep fuel excise tax suspended until Canada Day

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted August 16, 2026 10:49 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'National group representing taxpayers calls for federal government to pump brakes on gas levy'
National group representing taxpayers calls for federal government to pump brakes on gas levy
RELATED: National group representing taxpayers calls for federal government to pump brakes on gas levy
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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is reiterating his call for Prime Minister Mark Carney to extend a pause on Canada’s fuel excise tax, which is set to return on Labour Day.

Ottawa temporarily removed the tax from retail gas sales in April, a measure that will expire on Sept. 7. In a letter to Carney on Sunday, Poilievre argued the tax should remain paused until at least Canada Day 2027.

“When Conservatives first called on you to take all federal taxes off gas and diesel until the new year, Canadians were already struggling with the cost of living,” Poilievre wrote. “Since then, things have not gotten better. They have gotten worse.”

Poilievre said gas prices are rising again and grocery price inflation remains high, pointing to a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which showed Canada had the highest food price increases in the G7.

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Worldwide oil prices remain elevated in the fallout from the Iran war amid supply disruptions and constraints.

The Strait of Hormuz, which normally sees about a fifth of the world’s crude oil and other supplies, is largely closed to cargo traffic for fear of attacks. That’s on top of significant damage done to neighbouring oil, gas, energy and maritime shipping infrastructure and facilities.

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The price of U.S. oil, known as West Texas Intermediate, was hovering close to US$82 per barrel as of publication, down from a recent high of about $83 on Wednesday and up from $75 a week earlier.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre calls on Carney to cancel September gas tax hike'
Poilievre calls on Carney to cancel September gas tax hike

The Canadian Automobile Association says the national average price for regular grade gasoline in Canada is about CAD$1.67 per litre, up from $1.64 a week ago and from $1.33 at the same time last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Carney suspended of the fuel excise tax largely due to the U.S.-Iran war.

Drivers have been saving about 10 cents per litre on gasoline and four cents per litre on diesel while the pause has been in place.

“A tax hike on fuel is a tax hike on everything,” Poilievre wrote.

It’s not the first time Poilievre has called for an extension of the freeze in recent days, asking on Aug. 6 for Carney to “cancel the hike.”

Ottawa is also being pressed by the Conservative leader to not only drop the excise tax, but to remove all taxes on gas as well, saying it would save Canadians even more money.

“This would lower the price at the pump and make groceries, home building materials and other products that are transported more affordable to Canadians,” Poilievre said in a news conference on Sunday.

Poilievre isn’t the only politician urging Carney to extend the excise tax pause. Earlier this month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford asked Carney to extend the suspension of the fuel excise tax until at least Jan. 1, or consider making the suspension permanent.

The prices consumers pay for gasoline and diesel at retail are based on a combination of factors, including global expectations of supply and demand for crude oil, in addition to various taxes and other charges businesses may pass along to consumers.

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The federal excise tax charged on products such as gasoline is separate from other taxes, such as HST, which remains in effect.

Depending on the region, bringing back the excise tax could mean an increase of roughly 10 cents to 11 cents per litre, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

with files from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch

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