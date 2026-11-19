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The BC Nurses’ Union says arbitration in its labour dispute earlier this year has ended.

Members spent three weeks on picket lines this summer, and while some items were resolved through mediation, other compensation issues went to binding arbitration.

In a statement, the Nurses’ Bargaining Asssociation (NBA) said it “received the final and binding arbitration decision on outstanding compensation matters in the 2025–2029 provincial collective agreement on Nov. 18. The decision has been shared with the membership who will now have the opportunity to carefully review the details of the decision.

“Out of respect for that process, the NBA will not be commenting on the specifics of the decision at this time.”

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In a letter to members, the union says the nursing wage grid is being redesigned and younger nurses will earn more at the start of their careers beginning next April.

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Members with 10 years’ seniority will receive an additional 50 cents per hour starting in 2028.

Wages will also increase three per cent annually in line with the public sector bargaining mandate, with members paid retroactively back to April 2025.

2:10 Controversy over calls to go ‘beyond the mandate’ amid B.C. nurses job action

However, the union did say it is disappointed with the outcome, saying it fought for higher increases to recruit and retain nurses province-wide.

The deal runs to the end of March 2029.