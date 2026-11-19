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The religious makeup of Canada is changing, and is expected to keep evolving, according to a new report from the Pew Research Centre.

In 2020, 53.3 per cent of Canadians identified as Christian but according to that report, the number is anticipated to drop to 33.3 per cent by 2070.

Christianity will largely be replaced by people with no religious affiliation. The unaffiliated demographic is expected to surpass Christianity as the largest religious group in Canada by 2050.

“People are leaving Christianity and not switching to another religion,” said David Seljak, professor of religion at St. Jerome’s University in the University of Waterloo.

“They mark a major holiday still, like Christmas coming up, Halloween, which is the eve before All Saints Day, All Hallows Day, and Easter, but without any of the religious content. They’ve become family holidays, they’ve become holidays of mass consumption, …but they’re no longer the Christian holidays that they once were.”

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2:27 Quebec’s new Bill 9 further restricts religion in public sphere

Christopher Zeichmann, an instructor of religious studies at Toronto Metropolitan University, told Global News if anything, he’s surprised Christianity isn’t seeing an even steeper decline, which he attributes to broader demographic shifts.

“I think a lot of families where there’s a multi-religious household, well, what do you identify with? The Canadian census doesn’t really allow you to pick multiple boxes,” he said. “So some it’s kind of people leaving the religion but I think it’s also just the complications of identifying as a Christian isn’t really possible as we are a very multicultural country.”

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The proportion of the population that practices Hinduism is also expected to drop slightly within Canada over the next four decades, while Buddhism, Judaism and the category titled “other religions” will see modest increases.

The biggest increase in Canada will be amongst Muslims, largely driven by increased immigration.

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Closed secularism driving Islamophobia

Of the major organized religions, Islam is expected to see the largest increase in Canada over the next four decades.

According to the data, Muslims made up just 4.9 per cent of the Canadian population in 2020. That share is expected to rise to 15.6 per cent by 2070.

Muslims have the highest fertility rate of the studied religions, sitting at 3.1 children per woman globally. But that rate drops to 1.9 children per woman in North America. Christians have the second highest fertility rate across North America at 1.7 children per woman, followed by Jews and the religiously unaffiliated at 1.5 children per woman.

2:16 Quebec Conservative party could support the PQ’s plan to ban religious symbols on students

Seljak said he fears these numbers could drive Islamophobia amongst right wing Christian evangelicals in the U.S. South, and extreme leftist secularists in Canada.

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“You see this anti-Muslim sentiment among people who are ideologically secular, and people who believe that in order for the Canada and the United States to be a modern democracy, you have to eliminate religion from public life,” he said.

Quebec passed a secularism law in 2019, banning public employees in positions of authority, including judges, police officers, Crown prosecutors and public school teachers, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

In 2025, under former premier Christine Fréchette, Quebec expanded the legislation to cover post secondary campuses and to restrict prayer in public spaces.

The new Parti Quebecois minority has now introduced a proposal to expand the ban on religious symbols to include elementary school students.

“There are some people, and it’s a minority, but in Quebec it’s a fairly strong movement, they have no religion and they want to clear public life of all religion and religious symbols,” Seljak said.

He said this is what scholars refer to as closed secularism, the idea that religion should happen in the home or in your respective religious institution, but should not make its way into public life.

“Open secularism means it doesn’t matter what religion you are,” he said. “Want to wear a hijab or a yarmulke or a necklace with a cross on it to school, we don’t discriminate.”

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Seljak said that what Canada and much of the world is experiencing is not a drive away from all spirituality, but rather a drive away from organized religion.

“A lot of people say they have no religion report on surveys that they pray, that they believe in higher power or some kind of divinity or secret force that is behind the universe,” he said.

Instead of attending synagogue or mosque on Fridays, church on Sundays, or the gurdwara any day of the week, he said many Canadians are choosing to individualize their faith and work it into other areas of their lives.

Seljak said this is part of a move to greater individualism which is also growing in other areas of public life.

“People feel that they should be the final authority on religious and spiritual questions. They’re not going to listen to their pope or their rabbi or their priest or their imam, they want to decide for themselves,” he said.