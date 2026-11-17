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Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime is leaving the door open to supporting the Parti Québécois government’s proposal to extend a ban on religious symbols to elementary school students.

The minority PQ government will need support from opposition parties to advance its agenda, and Duhaime indicated his party could potentially support the proposed expansion while saying Conservatives first want more details about how it would work.

“Generally speaking, we’re in favour, you know, of living in a secular society,” Duhaime said.

The proposal would go further than the previous Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government’s ban on religious symbols for some public-sector workers, which sparked outrage from civil rights groups and a legal challenge that has reached the Supreme Court.

The new PQ government has promised to extend the ban to elementary school students.

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Duhaime said his party sees a connection between restrictions on religious symbols for public-sector workers and the proposed rules for children in schools.

“The link is that we want to banish religious symbols in the public space, especially within public institutions,” he said.

Duhaime also pointed specifically to young girls wearing veils at school. “Like everyone else, we feel uneasy seeing a young girl arrive at school with a veil on her head,” he said Monday.

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But Duhaime stopped short of committing his party’s support, saying Conservatives want to know how such a ban would be implemented.

“How are we gonna implement that? Who is going to be responsible? What’s the process?” he said. “We want the details before we have a clear stand.”

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Both the Liberals and Québec solidaire (QS) have said they would vote against the proposal.

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The possibility of extending the religious symbols ban to children is drawing criticism from the English Montreal School Board and civil rights groups.

Joe Ortona, chair of the English Montreal School Board, said legislating what children can wear would cross a line.

“It’s a very slippery slope [to] start legislating what children are allowed or not allowed to wear,” Ortona said.

He argued the debate is also distracting from other issues facing the education system. “It’s just inappropriate and I think we’ve completely lost focus on the fact that there are real systemic ongoing problems in education.”

Civil rights groups are also calling on the Conservatives to reject the PQ proposal.

“This is really a new low and I think everyone should really be just as outraged as we are that the government would sink this low,” said Harini Sivalinga of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

Stephen Brown of the National Council of Canadian Muslims questioned what the proposed expansion could mean for children who wear religious symbols.

“Are we really, in Quebec, going to go down the road of watching kids being denied entry to math class because they’re wearing a turban or a kippah?” Brown said.

The debate comes as the Supreme Court’s decision on Bill 21 is expected in the coming weeks.