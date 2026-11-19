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Saskatchewan is instructing the province’s auditor to investigate allegations of fraud at an addictions treatment centre that receives millions of dollars in government money.

Asked by the Opposition NDP about alleged wrongdoing at the EHN Willowview Recovery Centre, Premier Scott Moe told the assembly Thursday that the auditor will get to the bottom of it.

“Upon those very serious allegations, I will be referring this incident to the provincial auditor so she can review that contract with Willowview,” Moe said.

“When investments are made in offering professional services, like recovery services … (it’s expected) that those are done efficiently, effectively and that there’s no misappropriation of those public funds.”

The NDP released leaked records from the centre that suggest some patients left the facility before their official discharge date.

Meara Conway, the NDP health critic, told reporters that it appears the centre could be falsifying the documents, which would be illegal.

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“(The government) should be on the ground at that facility right now, transitioning patients out, figuring out what has happened here and ensuring that no additional public funds goes to this facility until we have some answers,” Conway said.

EHN Canada said in a statement that it supports the auditor’s review and will co-operate throughout the process.

It said it’s also doing an internal review.

“We continue to take these concerns very seriously and welcome the opportunity for a thorough and independent review,” the company said.

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The facility in Lumsden, northwest of Regina, receives more than $7 million a year through a contract with the Saskatchewan Party government.

EHN also offers virtual addictions treatment in Saskatchewan and runs other centres in five other provinces.

It’s run by Toronto-based Edgewood Health Network, a for-profit mental health and addiction treatment provider backed by Toronto-based private equity firm Peloton Capital Management.

The company claims to be the biggest addictions treatment network in Canada with 10 locations in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

EHN also runs complex emergency needs shelters in Saskatchewan’s two biggest cities.

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1:44 Complex emergency shelters to open in Regina and Saskatoon

The records released by the NDP this week outline seven occasions that a Willowview patient’s discharge date doesn’t line up with the time they spent at the facility.

In one case, a patient was admitted in December 2024 and a month later told staff they wouldn’t be returning. However, the record shows the patient was discharged the following April.

Another patient was admitted in October 2024 and discontinued treatment a month later but was also recorded as discharged the following April.

The NDP said it received the documents last week from an EHN employee. All names and identifying information of the patients are redacted.

Conway said she consulted with police about the allegations but declined to provide further details.

RCMP have not commented on the allegations.

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Earlier Thursday in the assembly, Conway demanded the province go beyond an auditor investigation and launch a public inquiry.

She also asked the government to stop funding the facility while the auditor does the review.

“I take offence to that,” Lori Carr, the addictions minister, told the assembly.

She said what Conway is asking for would result in patients being kicked out and left on the street.

Conway replied: “I take offence to funnelling tens of millions of dollars to a company that is lying about providing addictions treatment.”

Carr later told reporters that the province would decide what to do about its contract with EHN when the auditor completes the investigation. She provided no timeline on when it’s to be finished.

“We want transparency, and we want to know that when we enter into a contract with anybody that they are meeting the obligations that they’re expected to meet,” Carr said.

With files from Karen Bartko and Andrew Benson, Global News