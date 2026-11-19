Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, told a federal advisory committee that “multiple trade issues” remain outstanding with the United States and are preventing a deal, several sources who were briefed by the federal government have told Global News.

The biggest issue still outstanding is the 25 per cent U.S. tariff on Canadian automobiles, according to sources in the meeting. Negotiations around auto tariffs were a core reason trade talks between the Carney government and Trump administration fell apart in August.

Ottawa is attempting to get what it says is an “interim deal” that would provide tariff relief for Canadian businesses and resolve core trade irritants, ahead of Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade renegotiation talks, according to individuals briefed by Ottawa.

This strategy has been employed by the Liberals since the Carney government took office, part of a three-pronged approach, according to government sources. The first step is to deal with outstanding trade issues with the Americans. Step two is to partner with the Americans in key areas, such as defence and energy, before finalizing a new free trade agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

The Carney government now believes there is a window to get a deal with the Trump administration by the end of the year, prior to the Democrats taking control of Congress. Despite multiple Democratic lawmakers publicly objecting to tariffs on Canada, sources in the meeting tell Global News the Liberals believe a friendlier Congress will not materially change negotiations with the Trump administration.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

That view is not universally accepted by council members. One told Global News that Ottawa’s push for an agreement makes it appear “desperate for a deal.”

The federal government’s framework of an agreement with the U.S. remains broadly the same as the deal that fell apart in August: Ottawa would drop its counter-tariffs in exchange for the U.S. removing or reducing sweeping 50 per cent Section 338 tariffs on more than $20 billion of Canadian products, which were implemented on Aug. 22 after trade talks fell apart. Negotiators would also be looking to reduce the long-standing Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum, softwood lumber and autos.

2:24 Carney meets with Trump for trade talks on sidelines of APEC summit in China

Auto tariffs remain the core stumbling block, after they played a major role in ending the August talks. The Americans had offered to reduce tariffs from 25 per cent to 15 per cent on Canadian cars and parts, with no carve-out for CUSMA-compliant products. The Carney government was poised to accept that deal, despite labour leaders, auto parts manufacturers and automakers that operate in Canada all telling the government a 15 per cent tariff level would cripple the industry in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The government readout of the meeting says discussions “also addressed the implementation of federal measures to support Canadian businesses and workers affected by U.S. tariffs, including the effectiveness of existing supports and opportunities to better respond to the needs of affected businesses.”

Sources say the government promised a more agile response to tariff relief, particularly on Section 338 tariffs imposed on Canadian goods in August after multiple members of the committee raised concerns over their impact on small businesses across the country.

While Donald Trump and Mark Carney recently met in China, they’re not the only ones talking.

Canada U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who did not take questions from Global News on Parliament Hill Thursday, and Janice Charette, have been speaking with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer regularly.

The Liberals have crucially not labelled those conversations as negotiations with the Americans, which one member of the advisory council told Global News they believe is an attempt by the Liberals to play down expectations on the possibility of getting a deal.