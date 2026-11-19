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The Cincinnati Zoo announced that the beloved hippo, Fiona, has died just days after she swallowed a knit hat that got into her enclosure.

On Thursday, the zoo shared a health update on Facebook, writing, “It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency.”

The zoo said that vet staff tried everything they could to help Fiona after she ingested the hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover,” the zoo wrote.

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“We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are. Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time,” the zoo’s post concluded.

On Wednesday, the zoo said that it borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm and has encouraged Fiona to stand on the platform several times throughout the day.

“The hope is that the vibrations will help encourage movement through her digestive tract and help the object pass. This is another approach her team is trying as they continue to provide care for her around the clock,” the zoo added.

1:13 Baby hippo playing at the Cincinnati Zoo

A vibration plate is a machine that vibrates when you stand on it and forces muscles to constantly contract and relax.

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“Fiona remains behind the scenes while she receives care. Her care team even offered her a sniff of coffee, a scent she always has really liked, and they were happy to see her respond. Thank you for your continued love and concern for Fiona and her dedicated care team. We will keep sharing updates as we learn more,” the zoo added in the update.

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Video released by the zoo Wednesday showed Fiona snorting and moving about her indoor enclosure.

On Tuesday, the zoo said that veterinarians sedated Fiona for a second time to evaluate her condition.

An ultrasound showed some bunching of her intestines, indicating she is still trying to pass the obstruction, Mike Wenninger, the zoo’s director of animal health, said in a video.

They also conducted a colonoscopy, using a nine-foot-long scope, he said.

Wenninger said that specialists told the zoo that surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos.

“Our best chance for success with Fiona is that she can pass this on her own,” he added.

Wenninger said that they are giving the hippo her favourite foods and she’s getting 24-hour attention and care.

The zoo shared the news of Fiona swallowing the knit hat on Monday in a Facebook post.

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“We know how much Fiona means to so many of you, and we want to keep you informed about her health, just as we always have,” the zoo wrote.

“Fiona ingested an object that a visitor accidentally tossed into her habitat. Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely,” the zoo added.

The zoo said that Fiona’s care team is “cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self.”

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Fiona, who became a global celebrity after her premature birth nearly a decade ago, will remain off habitat until this is resolved and the zoo said it will share updates as it has more information about the hippo’s health.

“Please help us keep our animals safe by securing your belongings and taking extra care near habitats. Ingesting foreign objects can cause serious health problems for animals. If something falls into a habitat, please notify a Zoo staff member immediately,” the zoo warned visitors.

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Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley told The Associated Press that the knit hat got into Fiona’s habitat after it was tossed into the air by a visitor and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a small opening above the area’s viewing window.

Curley referred to the incident as a “freak accident” and told The Guardian that they “couldn’t make it happen again if we tried.”

Fiona was born six weeks premature in January 2017, and her fight to survive grabbed international attention.

The hippo initially couldn’t stand on her own and weighed just 29 pounds at birth, which is less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

Fiona lived at the Cincinnati Zoo with her mom Bibi and brothers Tucker and Fritz.

The zoo shared footage of the family chomping on pumpkins in late October in honour of National Pumpkin Day.

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—With files from The Associated Press