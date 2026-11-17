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The Cincinnati Zoo says its beloved hippo Fiona, who became a global celebrity after her premature birth nearly a decade ago, is undergoing veterinary care after swallowing a knit hat that got into her enclosure.

The zoo announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday, writing, “We know how much Fiona means to so many of you, and we want to keep you informed about her health, just as we always have.”

“Fiona ingested an object that a visitor accidentally tossed into her habitat. Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely,” the zoo added.

1:13 Baby hippo playing at the Cincinnati Zoo

The zoo said that Fiona’s care team is “cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self.”

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Fiona will remain off habitat until this is resolved and the zoo said it will share updates as it has more information about the hippo’s health.

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“Please help us keep our animals safe by securing your belongings and taking extra care near habitats. Ingesting foreign objects can cause serious health problems for animals. If something falls into a habitat, please notify a Zoo staff member immediately,” the zoo warned vistiors.

Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley told The Associated Press that the knit hat got into Fiona’s habitat after it was tossed into the air by a visitor and caught by a ceiling fan that catapulted it through a small opening above the area’s viewing window.

Curley referred to the incident as a “freak accident” and told The Guardian that they “couldn’t make it happen again if we tried.”

Fiona was born six weeks premature in January 2017, and her fight to survive grabbed international attention.

The hippo initially couldn’t stand on her own and weighed just 29 pounds at birth, which is less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.

0:29 Toronto Zoo welcomes endangered pygmy hippo calf

The team at the Cincinnati Zoo had to step in and figure out how to feed Fiona, what to feed her, how to keep her warm and how to manage critical care 24/7, according to the zoo’s website.

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“It took a village, but #TeamFiona did it! And, by sharing her ups and downs with the world (every day for almost two years), she became a beloved symbol of hope and a source of inspiration for millions of people,” the zoo added.

Fiona lives at the Cincinnati Zoo with her mom Bibi and brothers Tucker and Fritz.

Fritz was born on Aug. 3, 2022, and it came as a surprise because Bibi was on birth control.

“This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking,” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care in a news release at the time of Fritz’s birth.

The zoo shared footage of the family chomping on pumpkins in late October in honour of National Pumpkin Day.

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—With files from The Associated Press